Mdntv celebrates Women's Month with a heartfelt luncheon in Evaton

Issued by MDNTV
12 Aug 2024
12 Aug 2024
In celebration of Women's Month, Mdntv proudly hosted a special luncheon for the women of Evaton on 8 August. The event, themed "Navigating Life's Seasons with Grace and Wisdom," honoured the strength, resilience, and wisdom of women as they navigate various stages of life.
Mdntv celebrates Women's Month with a heartfelt luncheon in Evaton

The luncheon brought together women from all walks of life, creating a space for meaningful conversations, heartfelt connections, and a sense of renewal. Attendees engaged in insightful discussions on the challenges and triumphs that accompany each season of a woman’s life—from motherhood and career growth to personal development and beyond. The event served as a beacon of hope and inspiration for all present.

Major Daughter, President of Mdntv, underscored the importance of the event, stating, "As a broadcaster, we are honoured to have spent the day with the incredible women and men of Evaton, celebrating womanhood and sharing powerful stories of overcoming life's challenges with practical tools and our voices. This event is a testament to our commitment to uplifting the voices and stories of the communities we serve."

The luncheon not only celebrated Women's Month but also reinforced Mdntv's dedication to fostering a sense of community and empowerment. By emphasizing the importance of sharing personal narratives, the event encouraged attendees to find strength in their own stories, craft their own journeys, and draw from the experiences of others.

Mdntv celebrates Women's Month with a heartfelt luncheon in Evaton
Mdntv celebrates Women's Month with a heartfelt luncheon in Evaton
Mdntv celebrates Women's Month with a heartfelt luncheon in Evaton
Mdntv celebrates Women's Month with a heartfelt luncheon in Evaton

Ntswaki Maseko, a resident of Evaton, expressed her gratitude, saying, "We are so grateful that Mdntv chose to organise the Women’s Day Lunch in Evaton. We, the citizens of Evaton, were revived and reminded that there are companies that still care about our development, even though we are just women in Evaton. All the practical lessons and experiences shared will be used to better our lives."

Mdntv is delighted to have shared this meaningful day with the women of Evaton and looks forward to continuing its mission of empowering communities through storytelling and connection. Created by the people, for the people, Mdntv is dedicated to captivating and reflecting the diverse interests of its audience. Broadcasting live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, Mdntv specialises in live coverage of court cases and offers a wide range of events and programming aimed at empowering communities.

MDNTV
We are proudly South African, but we satisfy your global appetite for news, documentary, and analysis. As a not-for-profit organization, you are all that matters in our editorial output.
