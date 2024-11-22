Marketing & Media TV
    Marc Jury, MultiChoice SA and Showmax CEO, resigns

    22 Nov 2024
    22 Nov 2024
    MultiChoice SA and Showmax CEO, Marc Jury has resigned.
    Source: © Showmax MultiChoice SA and Showmax CEO, Marc Jury has resigned
    Source: © Showmax Showmax MultiChoice SA and Showmax CEO, Marc Jury has resigned

    He will be replaced by deputy CFO Byron du Plessis from December, but leave the company in April 2025.

    The former SuperSport CEO only took up the position of MultiChoice SA CEO in April last year.

    His exit follows several senior executives leaving the pay-TV operator business.

    In April Imtiaz Patel stepped down as chair of MultiChoice. This was despite the group saying that Patel would remain as chair until the conclusion of the Canal+ transaction.

    Showmax CEO Yolisa Phahle resigned in 2023. Jury took up this position following her departure.

    In 2022 Gideon Khobane, MultiChoice's group executive of general entertainment, left the business.

    Jury's leaving comes at a critical time at MultiChoice when subscriber numbers are down and it reported significant losses for the six months ended 30 September 2024.

    Jury was the chief executive of SuperSport. Before that, he was the head of Acquisitions and Marketing.

    From 2012 to 2016 he was head of Commercial and marketing at Cricket SA. Prior to this he was a commercial executive at SA Investments Limited, a company that commercialises sport and entertainment.

    He has been the managing director of IFM Sports Marketing Surveys, Africa and Middle East (now Repucom), manager of new business development at United Media Entertainment Group in London and account management at Frontiers Group Africa.

    He has a Bachelor of Business Science Degree (with Honours in Marketing and majoring in Economics).

    Jury is to pursue new opportunities in the sports business. He was with MultiChoice for a decade.

    television, digital, streaming, Marc Jury, MultiChoice SA, payTV
