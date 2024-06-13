MultiChoice and law enforcement crack down on streaming device piracy rings

MultiChoice, in partnership with South African law enforcement agencies, recently conducted two successful anti-piracy operations in Florida, Mayfair, Ormonde, Booysens, and Kempton Park, resulting in the arrests of multiple individuals involved in the illegal distribution of streaming devices preloaded with unauthorised applications for accessing DStv and other premium content.

Ongoing campaign

MultiChoice said the raids represent significant victories in an ongoing campaign to protect its content, secure the entertainment industry, and reduce risks to consumers associated with pirated devices.

The first raid, conducted in Booysens, Johannesburg, uncovered a distribution network supplying unauthorised streaming devices. Through extensive investigative work, MultiChoice and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) identified individuals allegedly involved in the sale of these devices, which are embedded with applications allowing illegal access to premium television content. On October 30, an undercover operation led to the arrest of three suspects and the confiscation of multiple devices used in this illicit activity.

The second raid, held in Kempton Park, involved a similar buy-and-bust operation on 29 October. After purchasing a preloaded device from a suspect, the DPCI moved in to arrest the individual, who was later identified as part of a larger syndicate. Investigations indicate that organised crime networks fuel the illegal streaming market, leaving consumers exposed to data privacy threats and financial risks.

Exploitation

Using pirated devices poses considerable danger to the public, as individuals paying for unauthorised services risk having their personal information, including payment details, tracked and exploited by criminal syndicates. These criminal networks not only profit from illegal content distribution but also jeopardize consumer data and privacy, often leading to fraud and identity theft.

Frikkie Jonker, the anti-piracy director of Broadcast and Cybersecurity at MultiChoice-owned Irdeto, commended the efforts of law enforcement and the judiciary. “The SAPS and South African courts play an invaluable role in safeguarding intellectual property and supporting our mission against piracy. Piracy is not a victimless crime; it undermines the creative industry, affecting the livelihoods of those who work tirelessly to produce quality content while organised crime syndicates reap the profits.”

The suspects from both raids have made their initial court appearances. Those arrested in Booysens were granted R5,000 bail each and will appear again after further analysis of confiscated equipment. The Kempton Park suspect appeared in court on 30 October, with the case postponed to 6 November for a more in-depth investigation into their residency status and possible connections to larger criminal networks.