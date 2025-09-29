All the FlySafair 2025 Annual Business Booster competition winners

The FlySafair Annual Business Booster competition has announced its six winning businesses.

The FlySafair annual Business Booster Competition, six winning businesses have been announced (Image supplied)

Each of the six winners will receive 10 return domestic Business Class flights, along with a suite of brand-building opportunities, including a feature on FlySafair’s website, a full-page advert in the airline’s InFlight magazine, and visibility across FlySafair’s social media platforms.

“This competition is about more than just flights, it’s about giving small businesses the opportunity to fly higher,” says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair.

“Each of these winners is making a meaningful impact in their communities, and we’re proud to support their journeys.”

Now in its fourth year, an initiative designed to support South African entrepreneurs in scaling their operations and expanding their impact, the competition, continues to celebrate innovation, resilience, and purpose-driven business across the country.

2025 Winners

Asante Publishers Founded by Mlondolozi Mazibuko, Asante Publishers is a South African publishing and printing company dedicated to amplifying African voices. With the support of FlySafair, the business will travel across South Africa to meet authors, attend book fairs, and host literacy workshops in underserved communities. “This win allows us to scale our services and deepen our community impact,” says Mazibuko.

The Glow Co Led by Brogan Metcalfe, The Glow Co is a female-run business crafting bespoke LED neon signage for events, homes, and brand activations. The flights will help the team explore new cities, meet collaborators, and attend industry events. “This gives our small business the boost we need to grow sustainably and build something we’re truly proud of,” says Metcalfe.

Baaa Health Founded by Bontle Tshole, Baaa Health is a wellness brand creating functional snacks and drinks to help South Africans fuel their purpose through nutrition. The flights will support expansion into new markets in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga. “This win means giving more people an opportunity to change their lives through healthy living,” explains Tshole.

Browny Box Packaging Solutions Led by Nikita Brown, Browny Box specialises in custom, eco-friendly packaging that transforms the unboxing experience. The flights will be used to connect with clients, attend packaging expos, and explore untapped markets. “This campaign is a powerful reminder that small businesses can make a big impact when passion meets purpose,” says Brown.

Blackbird Creations Founded by Nandipha Makhaye, Blackbird Creations is a contemporary architectural and interior design studio crafting spaces that inspire, uplift, and transform lives. With a presence in both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the business plans to use the flights to expand nationally, meet clients in major cities, and attend design exhibitions. “This opportunity reminds us that small businesses can dream boldly and achieve big things when passion meets perseverance,” says Makhaye.

Viral Ventures Founded by Carmen Blumrick, Viral Ventures is a social media marketing studio helping businesses get real results, attract new clients, and strengthen their brand image online. “It’s honestly been such a blessing to have this opportunity,” says Blumrick. “We’ve worked so hard on our business, and something like this makes all those long hours and sleepless nights extra worth it.” The flights will allow Carmen and her team to visit clients across the country, build content libraries, and offer hands-on support to elevate their clients’ visual storytelling. “It’s also an opportunity for us to connect with potential clients in person and explore ways to collaborate,” she adds.

Celebrating small business impact

Since its inception in 2022, the Business Booster competition has supported 24 businesses across industries ranging from fashion and fitness to publishing and packaging.

The initiative reflects FlySafair’s commitment to inclusive growth and its belief in the power of entrepreneurship to drive change.

“In a country where unemployment is still high, support for small businesses is vital,” adds Gordon.

“By providing these entrepreneurs with the resources they need to grow and build, we hope to contribute to a more inclusive economy for all.”

FlySafair congratulates the 2025 winners and looks forward to seeing their businesses soar.