South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comaHead Marketing ServicesCity Lodge HotelsSure Mithas TravelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    All the FlySafair 2025 Annual Business Booster competition winners

    The FlySafair Annual Business Booster competition has announced its six winning businesses.
    29 Sep 2025
    29 Sep 2025
    The FlySafair annual Business Booster Competition, six winning businesses have been announced (Image supplied)
    The FlySafair annual Business Booster Competition, six winning businesses have been announced (Image supplied)

    Each of the six winners will receive 10 return domestic Business Class flights, along with a suite of brand-building opportunities, including a feature on FlySafair’s website, a full-page advert in the airline’s InFlight magazine, and visibility across FlySafair’s social media platforms.

    “This competition is about more than just flights, it’s about giving small businesses the opportunity to fly higher,” says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair.

    “Each of these winners is making a meaningful impact in their communities, and we’re proud to support their journeys.”

    Now in its fourth year, an initiative designed to support South African entrepreneurs in scaling their operations and expanding their impact, the competition, continues to celebrate innovation, resilience, and purpose-driven business across the country.

    2025 Winners

    • Asante Publishers

      • Founded by Mlondolozi Mazibuko, Asante Publishers is a South African publishing and printing company dedicated to amplifying African voices. With the support of FlySafair, the business will travel across South Africa to meet authors, attend book fairs, and host literacy workshops in underserved communities.

      “This win allows us to scale our services and deepen our community impact,” says Mazibuko.

    • The Glow Co

      • Led by Brogan Metcalfe, The Glow Co is a female-run business crafting bespoke LED neon signage for events, homes, and brand activations.

      The flights will help the team explore new cities, meet collaborators, and attend industry events.

      “This gives our small business the boost we need to grow sustainably and build something we’re truly proud of,” says Metcalfe.

    • Baaa Health

      • Founded by Bontle Tshole, Baaa Health is a wellness brand creating functional snacks and drinks to help South Africans fuel their purpose through nutrition.

      The flights will support expansion into new markets in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga.

      “This win means giving more people an opportunity to change their lives through healthy living,” explains Tshole.

    • Browny Box Packaging Solutions

      • Led by Nikita Brown, Browny Box specialises in custom, eco-friendly packaging that transforms the unboxing experience.

      The flights will be used to connect with clients, attend packaging expos, and explore untapped markets.

      “This campaign is a powerful reminder that small businesses can make a big impact when passion meets purpose,” says Brown.

    • Blackbird Creations

      • Founded by Nandipha Makhaye, Blackbird Creations is a contemporary architectural and interior design studio crafting spaces that inspire, uplift, and transform lives.

      With a presence in both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the business plans to use the flights to expand nationally, meet clients in major cities, and attend design exhibitions.

      “This opportunity reminds us that small businesses can dream boldly and achieve big things when passion meets perseverance,” says Makhaye.

    • Viral Ventures

      • Founded by Carmen Blumrick, Viral Ventures is a social media marketing studio helping businesses get real results, attract new clients, and strengthen their brand image online.

      “It’s honestly been such a blessing to have this opportunity,” says Blumrick.

      “We’ve worked so hard on our business, and something like this makes all those long hours and sleepless nights extra worth it.”

      The flights will allow Carmen and her team to visit clients across the country, build content libraries, and offer hands-on support to elevate their clients’ visual storytelling.

      “It’s also an opportunity for us to connect with potential clients in person and explore ways to collaborate,” she adds.

    Celebrating small business impact

    Since its inception in 2022, the Business Booster competition has supported 24 businesses across industries ranging from fashion and fitness to publishing and packaging.

    The initiative reflects FlySafair’s commitment to inclusive growth and its belief in the power of entrepreneurship to drive change.

    “In a country where unemployment is still high, support for small businesses is vital,” adds Gordon.

    “By providing these entrepreneurs with the resources they need to grow and build, we hope to contribute to a more inclusive economy for all.”

    FlySafair congratulates the 2025 winners and looks forward to seeing their businesses soar.

    Read more: marketing, awards, Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Kirby Gordon, SafAir
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Rental ManagerCape Town1 Sep
    Executive Administrator/Accounts ClerkCape TownWorldwide Positions29 Aug
    Sales Enrolment ManagerCape TownGVI7 Aug
    More jobs
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz