Turning dashboard data into headlines

In today’s fast-paced digital environment, businesses are overwhelmed with data but often lack the clarity needed to act on it quickly. Location Bank is addressing this challenge with the launch of Newsfeed, a feature that transforms traditional dashboards into a modern insight-driven newsroom.

Designed to deliver concise headline-style insights across key business metrics, Newsfeed highlights the most important trends, performance shifts, plus opportunities directly within the dashboard. Instead of navigating complex reports, users see critical updates presented as clear “headlines”, similar to a digital front page. Each insight is clickable. Users can drill down into the full dashboard view for deeper analysis.

The feature surfaces insights across areas such as ROI, reputation management, search visibility, customer engagement, plus campaign performance. By summarising key metrics across timeframes such as the last seven days or last month, Newsfeed helps teams quickly identify top-performing locations, emerging customer sentiment trends, plus shifts in keyword visibility.

“Clients do not just want data. They want clarity,” says Zenobia Ballim, product owner at Location Bank. “Newsfeed surfaces the insights that matter most while linking them directly to the data behind them. Teams can move from insight to action instantly.”

Beyond operational insights, Newsfeed also supports stronger client conversations. Its headline-style format helps account managers clearly demonstrate campaign performance, highlight successes, plus identify optimisation opportunities during reporting or renewal discussions.

Integrated with AI Bru, Location Bank’s AI assistant, users can explore deeper insights, ask questions, plus better understand the drivers behind performance changes.

Ultimately, Newsfeed transforms dashboards from static reporting tools into dynamic intelligence platforms. Teams do not only see what is happening. They understand it plus act on it with confidence.

Click here to read the full white paper.



