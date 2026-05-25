DHET, Takealot partnership to create income opportunities for students

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), in partnership with leading e-commerce business, Takealot Group, is working to provide 500 students with income-earning opportunities while they continue with their studies.

Signing of the MoU between Takealot and the DHET in September 2025. Source: SANews.gov.za on Facebook

The initiative forms part of the expansion of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between DHET and Takealot, led by Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe.

Takealot Group recently met with the South African Union of Students and the Deputy Minister to introduce the Takealot Township Economy Initiative (TTEI).

The programme offers students three flexible income-generating opportunities, while also creating a pathway towards entrepreneurship.

The programmes are designed to accommodate student schedules, with peak earning opportunities expected on Fridays, month-end weekends and Saturdays.

The initiative builds on the four focus areas outlined in the original DHET-Takealot MoU and aims to create practical pathways from higher education into the economy.

It will also include Seta-accredited training to provide structured workplace learning.

"Through this newly added focus area and collaboration, we are turning our already impactful MoU into real economic participation for students, providing them with tangible work experience, income, and entrepreneurship skills,” the Deputy Minister said.

Details of the programme and information on student participation are expected to be communicated ahead of the pilot period, which is scheduled to roll out at three identified institutions over the next three months.

Gondwe said strengthening public-private partnerships remains critical in addressing youth unemployment and expanding economic inclusion opportunities for students across the country.