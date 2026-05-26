Why we need to re-evaluate Stem education

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Together they are called Stem fields, and they drive the systems that power modern civilisation, from healthcare and infrastructure to energy, food security and communication. Even our growing dependence on artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. These fields equip societies to solve complex problems and to innovate. Because of their importance, Stem education must continually evolve; otherwise, it risks producing graduates technically skilled for yesterday’s world rather than intellectually prepared for tomorrow’s.

Dr Paul Iwuanyanwu from the School of Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in the North-West University (NWU) Faculty of Education believes that Stem education should extend beyond technical training by cultivating engagement with the epistemic and ethical practices of reasoned argument, especially as professionals must justify decisions that carry profound technical, social and moral implications. He warns that innovation driven solely by technical efficiency may neglect broader human and societal consequences.

Dr Iwuanyanwu is the author of the book Empowering Stem Thinkers Through Argumentation: A Framework for Critical Practice. In it, he argues that Stem education must move beyond technical knowledge and memorisation to develop critical thinking, ethical reasoning and argumentation skills. The book presents a human-centred framework for for understanding and advancing responsible Stem education and practice in an age increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, automation and rapid innovation.

According to Dr Iwuanyanwu, his motivation for writing the book came from years of frustration with the narrow ways in which Stem education is often understood. Too often, he says, educational systems equate Stem competence with content mastery, procedural accuracy and examination performance, while neglecting the deeper human capacities that give knowledge meaning and ethical direction.

“For me, this represented a profound philosophical problem. Knowledge without reflection can become dangerous, and innovation without ethical reasoning can become destructive,” he says.

This concern lies at the heart of the book. Dr Iwuanyanwu argues that argumentation should not be treated as an optional classroom method, but as the intellectual and ethical foundation of Stem thinking itself. Through argumentation, students learn to justify claims with evidence, evaluate competing ideas, respond to counterarguments and revise their thinking when stronger evidence emerges.

He believes this is essential because real-world Stem problems are rarely simple. Scientists must defend interpretations, technologists must evaluate competing models and their social consequences, engineers must negotiate trade-offs, and mathematicians must justify generalisations. In each case, responsible innovation depends on disciplined reasoning rather than passive agreement.

Traditional Stem education, he argues, is increasingly inadequate because it was largely designed for industrial societies where success depended on procedural mastery and technical accuracy. That model is no longer enough in a world shaped by artificial intelligence, automation, biotechnology and complex socio-technical systems.

“In such a context, technical knowledge alone is insufficient because intelligent machines can already outperform humans in processing information,” he says. “The deeper challenge is whether human beings can still think critically enough to question assumptions, interpret evidence and ethically govern the systems they create.”

The risks of failing to do so are significant. Dr Iwuanyanwu warns that society may produce professionals capable of building powerful systems without adequately asking whether those systems should exist, whom they benefit, and whom they may harm. This is already visible globally in algorithmic bias, unethical uses of artificial intelligence, environmental degradation, misinformation systems and technologies that deepen inequality.

For him, one of the greatest risks of the contemporary technological age is not artificial intelligence itself, but uncritical human dependence on systems that are no longer deeply questioned. When graduates lose the capacity to interrogate assumptions or evaluate consequences, they risk surrendering human judgement to automated systems.

That is why he believes universities must move beyond preparing students merely to use technology. They must prepare students to interrogate, justify, govern and humanise technical knowledge responsibly. Technologies, he says, are never neutral. Every algorithm or automated system carries assumptions, cultural values and consequences.

A human-centred approach to Stem education is therefore becoming increasingly important. Dr Iwuanyanwu argues that societies often celebrate efficiency, speed and optimisation while paying too little attention to meaning, justice and ethical responsibility. The ultimate purpose of innovation should be the advancement of humanity, not the replacement or dehumanisation of human beings.

“The central question is no longer, ‘Can we do this?’ but also, ‘Should we do this, for whom, and at what cost?’” he says.

At the NWU, the School of Mathematics, Science and Technology Education contributes to this vision through its teaching, research and postgraduate supervision. Dr Iwuanyanwu says the school seeks to prepare graduates who can critically examine the role of Stem in society, engage responsibly with emerging technologies and respond thoughtfully to contemporary global challenges.

His message is clear: the future of Stem education cannot be built on technical skill alone. It must also cultivate conscience, judgement and the courage to question. In a world increasingly shaped by machines, the most important task of Stem education may be to preserve and strengthen the best of human thinking.

Follow the link to the published article here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/why-we-need-re-evaluate-stem-education



