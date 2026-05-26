Christel House SA celebrates 25 years by opening new high school campus

In celebration of its 25th anniversary this year, Christel House South Africa officially opened a new high school on its current campus in Ottery, Cape Town, at a commemorative ribbon-cutting event on 22 May 2026.

Supplied image (L-R): Adri Marais, CEO of Christel House South Africa; David Maynier, Western Cape Minister of Education and Wendy Viljoen, Senior Manager: Edu Invest (Wesgro)

The new campus has enabled the non-profit, no-fee school and public benefit organisation (PBO) to expand access to quality education for learners from 30 underserved communities in Cape Town, by creating space for up to 300 additional high school learners. Since 2025, the school has already enrolled an additional 120 Grade 8 and 9 learners as part of the expansion.

The new building includes modern classrooms, a media centre, a Computer Applications Technology (CAT) lab, and administrative offices. It also provides expanded space for career development and social services support teams.

“Christel House... is helping to reshape independent, non-profit education in South Africa," said Western Cape Minister of Education David Maynier, who attended the opening event. "They are delivering excellent learning outcomes, along with a package of support for learners. We value their commitment to expanding quality educational opportunities... that will benefit learners from some of our most under-resourced communities.”

“This new high school reflects what is possible when government, education, and investment partners align around a shared commitment to measurable impact," said Adri Marais, CEO of Christel House South Africa. "What has been created here is expanded access to quality education and holistic support, but also a scalable investment in social mobility. It is about ensuring that more children are given a seat at the table of life...”

Christel House South Africa currently serves 1,000 learners from Grade RR to Grade 12, offering free education alongside a comprehensive support programme. This includes daily meals, transport, healthcare, psychosocial services, and career guidance, with continued support for up to five years after matric.

Supplied image: David Maynier, Western Cape Minister of Education and Grade 11 students at Christel House South Africa

The model is delivering results, with 95% of alumni transitioning into further education, employment, or other meaningful opportunities.

While this event celebrates the launch of the high school, it also forms part of a broader and longer term vision. As part of its 2030 plan, Christel House South Africa is expanding its junior school to accommodate 90 learners per grade, from Grade RR to Grade 7. The 50% expansion of the junior school and a doubling of high school capacity means that by 2030, the school will accommodate 1410 learners on its Ottery campus.

New school in the works

Separately, in March 2025, the organisation announced plans to establish an entirely new Grade RR–12 school. This future development reflects both the scale of demand and the organisation’s readiness to expand its impact, with the organisation awaiting the outcome of the City’s public participation process relating to land identified for a potential second Grade RR–12 campus.

The proposed development remains in the site acquisition and approval phase and represents a significant opportunity for corporate partners, suppliers, philanthropists, and impact investors to participate in scaling a proven, holistic education model that is transforming outcomes for children from underserved communities.

Founded by philanthropist Christel DeHaan, Christel House International operates 10 schools globally, with the Ottery campus its only presence in Africa. Five additional Christel House schools are in development, reflecting a growing international footprint and the scalability of its model.