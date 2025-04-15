Redefining work: the environmental impact of the hybrid workforce

Hybrid working is helping to create the foundation of a more sustainable future, and employers need to grasp the opportunities that arise.

Flexible working has coincided with a new era of sustainability. There are numerous ecological benefits to sharing spaces and maintaining fewer empty desks.

Additionally, the pioneering mindset of flexible workers means that eco-friendly offices, technology, and behaviours are evolving from a nice perk to an expectation.

Environmental and social responsibility is particularly important to Gen Z, and in a study recently done by International Workplace Group (IWG), it was found that 55% believe that employers should take it seriously, and nearly half (48%) are unwilling to join a business that lacks clear environmental and social policy goals.

Room to grow

“The hybrid model allows businesses to grow organically over time. Many of our members began small with just a few desks and gradually expanded to occupy entire areas as needed – or on a hire-by-hire basis.

It is more sustainable both environmentally and economically”, says Joanne Bushell, vice president, IWG, South Africa

The environmental benefits of companies switching to the hybrid model are also considerable. Buildings currently account for 40% of society's energy use, and a single unused desk generates a tonne of CO 2 each year (the equivalent of driving a car 9,700 Km).

Post-Covid-19, many workers choose to stay away from HQs on Mondays and Fridays, opting for working from home or a local flex space instead. By downsizing their central HQ and utilising flex space based on demand, companies can reduce their carbon footprint while providing employees with a thriving and vibrant workplace every day of the week.

Flexible freelancers

Globally, the flexible freelancer community is steadily growing. Allwork reported that by 2027, freelancers will comprise over 50% of the total workforce in many major economies.

We are also still amid the 'Great Resignation', a term coined in 2021 when more people than ever began leaving their permanent, traditional salaried jobs worldwide.

However, the behavioural habits of freelancers are also increasingly being adopted by the permanently employed community. With the rise of hybrid working, more businesses are shifting towards environmentally efficient shared workspaces.

The average number of visits to IWG's Regus, Spaces, and HQ in South Africa has risen significantly since November 2022 as more workers divide their time between working close to home and in the office.

Additionally, in the years following Covid-19, IWG has opened nearly all its new centres in non-city centre locations. Demand for suburban areas has surged exponentially worldwide, creating another positive environmental ripple effect…

Cutting down the commute

The ‘hub-and-spoke’ model offers workers the flexibility to attend face-to-face meetings at a company headquarters while also allowing them to work from a flexible workspace closer to home when working independently.

This model is vital in promoting sustainable employment for one primary reason: it reduces commuting.

As IWG CEO Mark Dixon states, "Companies of all sizes recognise that meeting their employees' commuting needs is the single biggest contribution they can make to lowering their carbon footprint. They understand that by bringing work into homes and the heart of communities, they will immediately and significantly alleviate traffic congestion on roads and in cities worldwide."

Tech choices

The adoption of hybrid working worldwide has also accelerated sustainable technology innovation. Online meeting technologies, ranging from the metaverse to large plug-and-play screens that can display remote participants as life-sized faces at the table, help alleviate the need for travel.

As the focus shifts more meaningfully toward sustainable practices, more ecologically thoughtful hardware is being developed.

A perfect example is the latest HP PCs, which use 90% recycled magnesium in their enclosure, while all outer packaging for the devices is 100% sustainably sourced.

Although innovations like the world’s first PC made with recycled coffee grounds may be more about marketing than genuine sustainability, green innovation driven by new working methods is clearly shaping the landscape.

As ESG principles become increasingly vital to every business’s strategy, more innovations like these will be necessary.

Green offices

Additionally, consider the offices themselves. Modern, sustainable design offers much potential for playfulness. Employees appreciate working in an attractive office, but even more so, they value working sustainably because it demonstrates the values and care of the employers who inhabit these spaces.

Environmentally conscious employers often show awareness of human needs as well.

Even these wins fade into insignificance when compared to the savings that reduced commuting will generate for the environmental costs our planet bears due to those who can shorten their commutes and work closer to home.

Businesses can also reduce energy usage by one-fifth (19%) through more efficient use of office space or by providing teams access to flexible workspaces.

Furthermore, research by the International Workplace Group, conducted with the sustainable development consultancy Arup, has shown that a hybrid working model combining a local flex space and home produces fewer carbon emissions than any other work arrangement.