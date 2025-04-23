HR Management & Leadership
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

GO Content LabPnetProgressionSonja Smith Elite Funeral GroupRichfieldAir Products South AfricaUniversity of PretoriaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    HR Management & Leadership

    IWG appoints new country manager as demand for hybrid working grows in Africa

    Issued by GO Content Lab
    23 Apr 2025
    23 Apr 2025
    With years of experience at IWG Plc (International Workplace Group), Carolyn Elliman has successfully held several management roles, ultimately culminating in her promotion to country manager for South Africa and Southern Africa. Her exceptional business development skills, strategic leadership, and commitment to operational excellence have led to significant market expansion and the development of high-performing teams within the company.
    Carolyn Elliman
    Carolyn Elliman

    A mother of 14-year-old twins, she began her career as a centre manager at IWG gaining extensive experience with the South African team. Carolyn is a results-driven individual with a strong focus on performance, profitability, and sustainable growth playing a vital role at IWG, consulting with businesses ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

    She has been instrumental in driving business development and growth in Southern Africa and her expertise in the workspace solutions industry has enabled her to help businesses realise their full potential by providing tailored solutions that meet each client's specific needs with excellence.

    "Carolyn's passion for people and her commitment to a successful team makes her the ideal candidate for the job," says Joanne Bushell, commercial EVP Middle East and Africa, managing director South Africa.

    “What drives me is the people I work with. I am motivated every day to improve and grow. I view leadership as an act of service, and my motivation stems from my team's success. This passion fuels my ongoing pursuit of excellence and my commitment to advancing both the team's and the business’ success,” says Carolyn.

    A seasoned foodie who is passionate about cooking and entertaining, Carolyn is an exceptional ‘people person’, motivated and driven to continue the remarkable growth of hybrid work solutions in Southern Africa.

    About IWG

    IWG is the global leader in hybrid work solutions and workspace brands. We create personal, financial, and strategic values for businesses of every size, from some of the most exciting companies and well-known organisations on the planet to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. They all harness the power of IWG’s hybrid working platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

    IWG’s unrivalled network coverage includes approximately 3,500 locations across more than 120 countries, and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer bases. Through our brands, including Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature, we help millions of people and their businesses to work more productively. We provide the world’s leading hybrid work platform with professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces and digital services, all available via the IWG app.

    For more information visit www.iwgplc.com.

    Read more: Joanne Bushell, Regus, Go Content Lab, IWG plc, International Workplace Group
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    GO Content Lab
    GO Content Lab ("GO") is an independent full-service communications specialist.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz