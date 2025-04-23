IWG appoints new country manager as demand for hybrid working grows in Africa

With years of experience at IWG Plc (International Workplace Group), Carolyn Elliman has successfully held several management roles, ultimately culminating in her promotion to country manager for South Africa and Southern Africa. Her exceptional business development skills, strategic leadership, and commitment to operational excellence have led to significant market expansion and the development of high-performing teams within the company.

Carolyn Elliman

A mother of 14-year-old twins, she began her career as a centre manager at IWG gaining extensive experience with the South African team. Carolyn is a results-driven individual with a strong focus on performance, profitability, and sustainable growth playing a vital role at IWG, consulting with businesses ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

She has been instrumental in driving business development and growth in Southern Africa and her expertise in the workspace solutions industry has enabled her to help businesses realise their full potential by providing tailored solutions that meet each client's specific needs with excellence.

"Carolyn's passion for people and her commitment to a successful team makes her the ideal candidate for the job," says Joanne Bushell, commercial EVP Middle East and Africa, managing director South Africa.

“What drives me is the people I work with. I am motivated every day to improve and grow. I view leadership as an act of service, and my motivation stems from my team's success. This passion fuels my ongoing pursuit of excellence and my commitment to advancing both the team's and the business’ success,” says Carolyn.

A seasoned foodie who is passionate about cooking and entertaining, Carolyn is an exceptional ‘people person’, motivated and driven to continue the remarkable growth of hybrid work solutions in Southern Africa.

About IWG

IWG is the global leader in hybrid work solutions and workspace brands. We create personal, financial, and strategic values for businesses of every size, from some of the most exciting companies and well-known organisations on the planet to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. They all harness the power of IWG’s hybrid working platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

IWG’s unrivalled network coverage includes approximately 3,500 locations across more than 120 countries, and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer bases. Through our brands, including Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature, we help millions of people and their businesses to work more productively. We provide the world’s leading hybrid work platform with professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces and digital services, all available via the IWG app.

For more information visit www.iwgplc.com.



