How automation can enhance work relationships - not destroy them

Could automation bring the downfall of colleague interactions and working relationships? Or could it make them more fruitful and rewarding? Our money is on the latter - here’s why.

When many of us think of automation, we think of machines' speed and efficiency in accomplishing tasks. However, we also consider how this may lead to our eventual obsolescence and redundancy. Or how our colleagues and their unique traits and skillsets may be replaced with increasingly sophisticated machine-learning tools.

The truth, however, is that automation is far more of a benefit to workforces than a threat—an enhancement to working relationships and discussions rather than an impediment. Indeed, Accenture’s recent survey of global executives found that 98% agree that emerging technologies enable their organisation to have a broader and more ambitious vision.

Here, we’ll look at how automating much of a manager’s workload empowers them to build stronger and more effective relationships with teams and why this is so important for companies in an increasingly hybridised working world.

People over processes

Your people provide the x-factor that makes your company’s brand so effective. As Scott Klinger, SVP - human resources and marketing at Earthlink told Forbes, “In a time when many companies are creating brand ambassador positions or partnerships, we must remember the importance of our best internal advocates: our employees”.

The processes and practices of management are crucial to enabling these employees to thrive. This goes far beyond maximising productivity. It also means helping teams feel happy, engaged with, and rewarded by their work, something that’s much harder to accomplish when juggling contact time with heavy administrative workloads.

Within the core functions of management lies a multitude of mundane processes we are all too familiar with, from producing reports to scheduling and monitoring. These in turn require a number of time-consuming recurring tasks like producing status and expense reports or creating workflows and milestones. Thankfully, many of these processes can now be automated, and more still will be subject to automation in the future. According to predictions by Gartner, up to 69% of a manager’s operational workload has the potential to be automated by 2024.

When discussing the automation of business functions and processes, managers may worry (quite reasonably) about the loss of the human touch. But by removing the burden of repeatable processes, technology empowers management teams to invest more time, effort and attention in the people who make up their teams – and ultimately, their business.

Somehow, I manage

According to a 2021 report by Gartner, “68% of HR leaders believe managers are overwhelmed. Yet, only 14% of organisations have redefined the manager role to reduce their responsibilities”.

Unless these roles and responsibilities are adapted, managers risk being overworked in ways that damage the quality and quantity of contact time they have with team members. Research by Asana adds weight to the case: 80% of global knowledge workers do indeed feel overworked or close to burnout, while 62% feel imposter syndrome, and 26% have missed deadlines due to the distribution of their workloads.

By lightening operational workloads, technology has the power to prevent managers’ attention and skills from being over-extended, making their working days more focused, enjoyable and rewarding.

A particular set of skills

A lighter administrative workload leaves managers with greater scope for developing their own skills (and saying goodbye to any lingering imposter syndrome) and those of their teams. As more organisations recognise the benefits of remote and hybrid working and move towards that model, the focus on improving ‘soft skills’ in particular continues to grow.

A Gartner survey of 75 HR leaders backed this up, with 84% of respondents saying soft skills (personal attributes that make for harmonious interactions with team members) were now especially important with employees not having the same immediate access to one another as they might in an office-only environment.

Devoting more time to learning and deploying these skills can help managers forge stronger relationships with remote teammates, by:

Managing difficult conversations remotely



Actively listening to employees’ ideas, goals and pain points



Developing creative solutions to operational challenges



Responding to the personal and professional needs of team members



Helping team members set professional goals in line with their ongoing course of CPD (continuous professional development)

Alongside using new software platforms for conferencing and collaboration, managers will increasingly need to re-learn how to keep their teams engaged, incentivised, healthy and happy – wherever they happen to be working.

Adapting to an ever-changing workplace

With the prevalent shift towards hybrid working environments, this relationship between employees and managers is arguably more important than ever.

“Managers need to provide a sense of continuity and stability for others around them so that there is synergy between their experiences in the office and their experiences working remotely. As the employee’s primary point of contact, managers play a pivotal role in defining (or redefining) the employee experience”, says Joanne Bushell, IWG Plc. MD South Africa.

Your team embodies the values and ideals inherent in your company’s brand. Their skills, hard work, endeavour and personality help to make your company what it is. Automation can be a crucial aid in helping us adapt to hybrid working with confidence and trust.

The workplace is changing. At Regus, we want to help you change with it. With offices and meeting places worldwide, you can reap the benefits of a flexible hybrid workplace.

About International Workplace Group PLC

International Workplace Group is the global leader in hybrid work solutions and workspace brands. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size. From some of the most exciting companies and well-known organisations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of International Workplace Group’s hybrid working platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

International Workplace Group’s unrivalled network coverage includes approximately 4,000 locations across more than 120 countries and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer base.

Through our brands including Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature, we help millions of people and their businesses to work more productively. We do so by providing the world’s leading hybrid work platform with professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces and digital services all available via the International Workplace Group app.

For more information visit www.iwgplc.com



