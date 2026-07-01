Funding built around how businesses actually operate

South Africa's small and medium enterprise sector is the backbone of the country's economy. SMEs contribute an estimated 34% of South Africa's GDP and employ roughly 60% of the country's labour force. Yet despite their economic contribution, many businesses still struggle to access funding when they need it most.

The reality is that many funding models were designed for larger, more established businesses. They often place significant emphasis on collateral, lengthy financial histories and traditional lending criteria, making it difficult for growing SMEs to access the capital they need.

That is the gap GoTyme for Business was created to close.

Backed by GoTyme Bank, South Africa's first fully digital bank, GoTyme for Business is a growth partner for South African SMEs. At the heart of its offering is the GoTyme Business Advance, a funding solution designed around how businesses actually operate. With one fixed fee, no fluctuating interest, no collateral required and flexible payment options, funding is built to support the realities of running a business.

Only 12% of small businesses in South Africa reportedly have access to formal funding channels, and a significant reason for that gap is that traditional lenders assess SMEs through a lens designed for large corporations.

GoTyme for Business takes a different approach. By using bank statement data to understand how a business actually trades, funding decisions are informed by real business performance rather than relying primarily on traditional lending criteria. The result is a simpler, more accessible funding experience that helps business owners access the capital they need to seize opportunities, manage cash flow and grow with confidence.

The challenges facing SMEs have remained remarkably consistent. Cash flow pressure, rising operating costs and access to funding continue to rank among the biggest obstacles to growth. While these challenges have evolved, many funding solutions have not.

Businesses need more than access to capital. They need a partner that understands how they operate and provides funding that supports growth without adding unnecessary complexity.

That's why GoTyme for Business combines fast access to funding, predictable costs, flexible payment options and dedicated Funding Specialists who support business owners throughout their funding journey.

South African SMEs deserve financial partners that understand their realities, respond to their ambitions and grow alongside them. That's the future GoTyme for Business is building.

To find out if your business qualifies for a GoTyme Business Advance, visit gotyme.co.za/business.



