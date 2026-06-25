It’s time to level up: Bellville entrepreneurs invited to apply for Business Growth Programme

Entrepreneurs across Bellville and the Northern Suburbs looking to grow their businesses are invited to apply for the 2026 Bellville Connect Level Up Programme, a four-month business development journey designed to help local businesses strengthen their foundations, increase their visibility and connect with new market opportunities.

Now entering its fourth year, the programme forms part of the Greater Tygerberg Partnership’s (GTP) Bellville Connect initiative and has become a valuable platform for entrepreneurs seeking practical support, expert guidance and meaningful business connections.

This year’s programme is aimed at retail, consumer-facing, product-based, food and beverage, creative, manufacturing and e-commerce businesses. Innovative service-based businesses that actively serve the northern region are also encouraged to apply.

With a strong focus on visibility, buyer engagement and sustainable growth, Level Up supports businesses to become more competitive, investment-ready and positioned for long-term success. Participants gain access to industry experts, experienced business mentors, peer learning opportunities, and valuable connections with potential buyers, partners, funders and corporate stakeholders.

“We see incredible entrepreneurial talent across Greater Tygerberg, but many business owners simply don’t have access to the networks, buyers and support structures that can help them grow,” says Nasmera Buckus, chief operating officer of the Greater Tygerberg Partnership.

“Level up is designed to help bridge the gap by connecting entrepreneurs to practical business knowledge, meaningful relationships and real opportunities. It’s about helping local businesses build momentum and become part of a stronger, more connected regional economy.”

A programme built for growth

Running from July to October 2026, the programme combines weekly online and in-person engagements that focus on helping entrepreneurs strengthen key areas of their businesses.