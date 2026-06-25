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It’s time to level up: Bellville entrepreneurs invited to apply for Business Growth Programme
Now entering its fourth year, the programme forms part of the Greater Tygerberg Partnership’s (GTP) Bellville Connect initiative and has become a valuable platform for entrepreneurs seeking practical support, expert guidance and meaningful business connections.
This year’s programme is aimed at retail, consumer-facing, product-based, food and beverage, creative, manufacturing and e-commerce businesses. Innovative service-based businesses that actively serve the northern region are also encouraged to apply.
With a strong focus on visibility, buyer engagement and sustainable growth, Level Up supports businesses to become more competitive, investment-ready and positioned for long-term success. Participants gain access to industry experts, experienced business mentors, peer learning opportunities, and valuable connections with potential buyers, partners, funders and corporate stakeholders.
“We see incredible entrepreneurial talent across Greater Tygerberg, but many business owners simply don’t have access to the networks, buyers and support structures that can help them grow,” says Nasmera Buckus, chief operating officer of the Greater Tygerberg Partnership.
“Level up is designed to help bridge the gap by connecting entrepreneurs to practical business knowledge, meaningful relationships and real opportunities. It’s about helping local businesses build momentum and become part of a stronger, more connected regional economy.”
A programme built for growth
Running from July to October 2026, the programme combines weekly online and in-person engagements that focus on helping entrepreneurs strengthen key areas of their businesses.
- Weekly business growth workshops
- Access to industry experts and guest speakers
- Practical business tools and templates
- Business assessments and growth planning support
- Mentorship and peer learning opportunities
- Networking with business leaders and entrepreneurs
- Access to buyers, corporates, funders and potential partners
- Access to the wider Bellville Connect business community
- The opportunity to participate in the Bellville Connect Pitch Event
- The opportunity to exhibit at the Bellville Business Expo in November 2026
The programme culminates in the Bellville Connect Pitch Event in November 2026, where selected entrepreneurs will present their business to a panel of judges for the chance to win prizes, business support and valuable exposure.
Top-performing businesses will have the opportunity to exhibit at the Bellville Business Expo 2026, One of the region’s leading platforms for showcasing local products, services and entrepreneurial talent to consumers, buyers, corporates and investors.
Who should apply?
Applications are open to businesses that:
- Have been operating for at least 12 months
- Are based in, or actively serve, the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town
- Have a product, service or business model with clear growth potential
- Demonstrate commitment to business development
- Are able to participate in the four-month programme
- Want to increase sales, visibility and market access
- Are committed to creating positive economic or social impact within their communities
Key dates
Applications Close: 3 July 2026
Programme Orientation: July 2026
Level Up Programme: July – October 2026
Bellville Connect Pitch Event: November 2026
Bellville Business Expo: November 2026
As Bellville continues to strengthen its position as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, initiatives such as Level Up play an important role in helping local businesses access new opportunities, create jobs and contribute to the growth of the regional economy.
How to apply
Applications can be completed online at:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScEvOR_qK7yIiB7i7hqhWf9dFYtbcQr9sYOiy-m97oHJjfqow/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=107011104060287501200
For more information about the programme, sponsorship opportunities, or Bellville Business Expo 2026 exhibition bookings, contact:
Email: az.oc.tcennocellivlleb@ofni
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