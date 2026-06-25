South Africa
Entrepreneurship Funding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthThe Greater Tygerberg PartnershipFastway CouriersBusiness Partners LimitedNSBC.AfricaCape ChamberTrialogueBridgementRichfieldEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    It’s time to level up: Bellville entrepreneurs invited to apply for Business Growth Programme

    Entrepreneurs across Bellville and the Northern Suburbs looking to grow their businesses are invited to apply for the 2026 Bellville Connect Level Up Programme, a four-month business development journey designed to help local businesses strengthen their foundations, increase their visibility and connect with new market opportunities.
    Issued by The Greater Tygerberg Partnership
    25 Jun 2026
    25 Jun 2026
    It&#x2019;s time to level up: Bellville entrepreneurs invited to apply for Business Growth Programme

    Now entering its fourth year, the programme forms part of the Greater Tygerberg Partnership’s (GTP) Bellville Connect initiative and has become a valuable platform for entrepreneurs seeking practical support, expert guidance and meaningful business connections.

    This year’s programme is aimed at retail, consumer-facing, product-based, food and beverage, creative, manufacturing and e-commerce businesses. Innovative service-based businesses that actively serve the northern region are also encouraged to apply.

    With a strong focus on visibility, buyer engagement and sustainable growth, Level Up supports businesses to become more competitive, investment-ready and positioned for long-term success. Participants gain access to industry experts, experienced business mentors, peer learning opportunities, and valuable connections with potential buyers, partners, funders and corporate stakeholders.

    “We see incredible entrepreneurial talent across Greater Tygerberg, but many business owners simply don’t have access to the networks, buyers and support structures that can help them grow,” says Nasmera Buckus, chief operating officer of the Greater Tygerberg Partnership.

    It&#x2019;s time to level up: Bellville entrepreneurs invited to apply for Business Growth Programme

    “Level up is designed to help bridge the gap by connecting entrepreneurs to practical business knowledge, meaningful relationships and real opportunities. It’s about helping local businesses build momentum and become part of a stronger, more connected regional economy.”

    A programme built for growth

    Running from July to October 2026, the programme combines weekly online and in-person engagements that focus on helping entrepreneurs strengthen key areas of their businesses.

  • Participants will receive:

    • Weekly business growth workshops
    • Access to industry experts and guest speakers
    • Practical business tools and templates
    • Business assessments and growth planning support
    • Mentorship and peer learning opportunities
    • Networking with business leaders and entrepreneurs
    • Access to buyers, corporates, funders and potential partners
    • Access to the wider Bellville Connect business community
    • The opportunity to participate in the Bellville Connect Pitch Event
    • The opportunity to exhibit at the Bellville Business Expo in November 2026

    The programme culminates in the Bellville Connect Pitch Event in November 2026, where selected entrepreneurs will present their business to a panel of judges for the chance to win prizes, business support and valuable exposure.

    Top-performing businesses will have the opportunity to exhibit at the Bellville Business Expo 2026, One of the region’s leading platforms for showcasing local products, services and entrepreneurial talent to consumers, buyers, corporates and investors.

    Who should apply?

    Applications are open to businesses that:

    • Have been operating for at least 12 months
    • Are based in, or actively serve, the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town
    • Have a product, service or business model with clear growth potential
    • Demonstrate commitment to business development
    • Are able to participate in the four-month programme
    • Want to increase sales, visibility and market access
    • Are committed to creating positive economic or social impact within their communities

    Key dates

    Applications Close: 3 July 2026
    Programme Orientation: July 2026
    Level Up Programme: July – October 2026
    Bellville Connect Pitch Event: November 2026
    Bellville Business Expo: November 2026

    As Bellville continues to strengthen its position as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, initiatives such as Level Up play an important role in helping local businesses access new opportunities, create jobs and contribute to the growth of the regional economy.

    How to apply

    Applications can be completed online at:
    https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScEvOR_qK7yIiB7i7hqhWf9dFYtbcQr9sYOiy-m97oHJjfqow/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=107011104060287501200

    For more information about the programme, sponsorship opportunities, or Bellville Business Expo 2026 exhibition bookings, contact:

    Email: az.oc.tcennocellivlleb@ofni

    • Read more: Greater Tygerberg Partnership, business funding
    Share this article
    The Greater Tygerberg Partnership
    The Greater Tygerberg Partnership (GTP) is the trusted and connected urban specialist, shaping lasting change, blending placemaking, economic growth, and environmental sustainability to create restored neighbourhoods people can call home.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz