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    South Africans warned over hidden legal risks of side hustles

    South Africans earning extra income through side hustles, freelance work and gig economy platforms may be exposing themselves to legal and financial risk if they treat those activities as informal arrangements, according to Clientèle Legal.
    25 Jun 2026
    25 Jun 2026
    Source:
    Source: Magnific

    The warning comes as more South Africans turn to additional income streams to manage rising living costs and economic uncertainty.

    According to Statistics South Africa, around 21% of people aged 16 and older will experience a civil dispute during their lifetime, highlighting how common legal challenges can be.

    Clientèle Legal argues that many people operating side businesses do not realise that legal and tax obligations can apply even when a business is not formally registered.

    Informal income does not remove legal obligations

    The company said many side hustles begin informally but still operate within commercial and legal frameworks.

    Activities such as selling products online, offering tutoring services, creating content, photography work or freelance services may create obligations relating to contracts, payment disputes, liability and tax compliance.

    Questions around ownership of work, unpaid invoices, service disputes and reporting income to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) often only arise once a problem has already occurred.

    According to Clientèle Legal, legal exposure does not begin when a business scales but can emerge from the first commercial transaction.

    Gig workers and freelancers remain exposed

    The company cited data from the Fairwork Project estimating that approximately 135,000 gig workers operate across South Africa’s e-hailing and delivery sectors.

    While some platform-based workers may receive contractual protections through service providers, independent freelancers, creators and micro-entrepreneurs often operate without formal agreements or defined liability protections.

    Clientèle Legal said disputes involving clients, suppliers, copyright issues or service delivery can escalate quickly when expectations and responsibilities are not documented.

    Legal preparation becoming part of running a side business

    The company said entrepreneurs do not necessarily need to formally register every side business immediately but should take practical steps to reduce risk.

    These could include using written agreements, setting payment terms and clarifying responsibilities before work begins.

    According to Clientèle Legal, legal support should increasingly be viewed as part of managing an income-generating activity rather than something only needed once disputes arise.

    The company said preventative measures may reduce the likelihood of financial loss, reputational damage or enforcement action as side hustles become a more established part of South Africa’s economy.

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