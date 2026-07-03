Cash flow is still the biggest threat to SA SMEs. Here's how smart funding changes that

Ask any South African business owner what keeps them up at night, and the answer is almost always the same: cash flow. Not competition. Not rising costs. Not load shedding. Cash flow. And the data backs them up entirely.

A 2025 survey conducted among 815 SME owners found that 56% of South African businesses struggle to maintain healthy working capital. More than half of all businesses, not struggling businesses, just businesses, are fighting a cash flow problem at any given time. A separate 2025 survey found that 43% of small businesses consider cash flow a problem, with 74% stating that it has worsened or remained the same over the past year.

The cause is not usually bad management. It is structural. According to data from the National Treasury, South Africa's SMEs are caught in a cash-flow crisis, with R12.4bn in government invoices left unpaid for more than 30 days. In the private sector, payment cycles of 90 to 120 days are standard.

The end-to-end cash cycle for an SME supplying large corporates can exceed 150 days once order times, delivery, invoicing and extended payment terms are factored in.

When the money you are owed takes five months to arrive, you cannot wait for it before paying your staff, restocking your shelves or taking on the next contract. You need a bridge. And that is precisely where the South African funding system has historically failed SMEs.

59% of SME owners are currently using personal credit to bridge funding gaps: their own credit cards, personal loans, or money borrowed from family.

That is not a funding strategy. That is financial exposure that puts entrepreneurs and their families at risk every time the business hits a rough patch.

The alternative that most people think of first, a bank loan, is rarely accessible. A 2024 survey found that 62% of SMEs identified access to funding as a major barrier to their operations and growth. Bank lending data show that SMEs collectively obtained only 13% of total credit, compared with 51% for corporations. Banks require SMEs to provide collateral, and because lenders cannot assess the risk of smaller businesses, some lenders do not extend credit to SMEs with a turnover of less than R10 million per year.

This is the problem that turnover-based funding was designed to solve.

The GoTyme Business Advance does not ask what property you own. It looks at how your business actually performs: your bank statements, your transaction history, your trading patterns. That real-world data determines both eligibility and the amount available to you. If you are consistently turning over revenue, that trading history becomes your qualification.

Payments are then structured to align with your turnover rather than a fixed monthly amount. When business is strong, you pay more. When it is quieter, you pay less. That flexibility is not a feature bolted on as an afterthought. It is a fundamental rethinking of how funding should work for businesses that do not trade in straight lines.

Confidence among South African SMEs in accessing finance dropped 5 percentage points year-on-year to 62% in 2025. That decline reflects a sector that has been let down by the existing system too many times. Smarter funding does not just solve a cash flow problem. It rebuilds confidence to grow.

To find out if your business qualifies, visit gotyme.co.za/business.



