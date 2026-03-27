B-Well mayonnaise is the first to qualify for the Cansa Smart Choice Seal

This milestone marks the first time a mayonnaise range has qualified for the Seal, reinforcing the role that informed food choices can play in supporting overall health and reducing cancer risk.

“Small, healthier food choices made every day can have a meaningful impact on long-term health,” says Megan Pentz-Kluyts, registered nutrition and dietetics consultant on behalf of Cansa. “The Cansa Smart Choice Seal highlights products that meet our strict nutritional criteria and can be included as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.”

The endorsement applies to B-Well original tangy canola mayonnaise and B-Well thick and creamy canola mayonnaise. The products are manufactured by Southern Oil, a 30-year-strong South African producer of canola and other plant-based oils, under its B-Well brand. This expands the range of B-Well products already carrying the Cansa Smart Choice Seal, which includes several canola seed oils and cooking sprays.

Helping consumers choose healthier food

The Cansa Smart Choice Seal of Recognition is awarded to products that meet specific nutritional criteria developed by Cansa and assessed within defined food categories. The programme aims to help consumers identify products that align with healthier dietary choices.

Mayonnaise falls within the ‘Oil and Fats category’, where products are assessed according to certain criteria including fat composition, additives and product dependent, the assessment may include sodium levels. The B-Well mayonnaise products endorsed by Cansa are made with canola oil, an oil which is naturally lower in saturated fats than many other cooking oils and is high in omega-3 fatty acids.

According to Cansa’s dietary guidelines, which are in line with the South African food dietary based guidelines, oils such as canola oil can form part of a balanced diet when used appropriately. Research consistently supports dietary options such as the Mediterranean diet, which emphasise healthier fats and have been associated with reduced risk of heart disease and certain cancers.

In the case of the endorsed B-Well products, Cansa’s assessment considered several nutritional factors. The mayonnaise contains a favourable omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acid ratio; and the products qualify for a ‘high in omega-3’ claim based on their nutritional composition. In addition, the sodium levels fall within the limits recommended for front-of-pack labelling stipulated by the Draft regulations in the ‘Oils and Fats category’.

Balanced diet remains key

“Consumers should keep in mind that no single food or product determines overall health”, adds Pentz-Kluyts. “What truly matters is the broader eating pattern—balanced, varied, and consistent over time. Foods like these can contribute positively when enjoyed in moderation alongside a wide range of nutrient-rich options”.

“Foods in the ‘Oils and Fats category’ are assessed according to specific nutritional criteria, including fat composition and sodium levels,” states Pentz-Kluyts. “Canola oil is naturally lower in saturated fat and high in omega-3 fatty acids, which is why it is often recommended as part of a balanced diet.”

International and local food safety standards

The product formulation also complies with internationally recognised food safety standards. The antioxidant preservative TBHQ (t-butylhydroquinone) used in the mayonnaise is permitted by regulatory authorities including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) when used within established limits. The levels present in the B-Well mayonnaise fall well within these internationally accepted safety thresholds. Cansa also ensures that independent testing is done for any pesticide residues and packaging safety.

Recent public discussions about sugar content in certain foods like mayonnaises, have also been noted. However, Cansa confirms that sugar levels are not included as part of the evaluation criteria for mayonnaise products assessed within the ‘Oils and Fats category’ of the Smart Choice Seal programme. The reason being is that the B-Well mayonnaises contain between 0.48 g- 1.3g of total sugar in a 10g serving (2 teaspoons), so if one keeps within the recommendations of two teaspoons or even four teaspoons at one sitting, the amount of sugar is negligible, and the glycaemic index will still be low, hence not spiking blood sugar levels.

“Receiving the Cansa Smart Choice Seal is an important milestone for us,” shares Morne Botes, commercial director, Southern Oil. “We’re committed to producing products that meet recognised nutritional standards while continuing to offer South Africans quality food choices they can enjoy as part of a balanced diet, without compromising taste or health”

The Cansa Smart Choice Seal is part of Cansa’s broader effort to promote informed consumer choices and support healthier lifestyles. The Cansa Smart Choice Seal appears on products that have undergone independent assessment against Cansa’s category-specific nutritional criteria.

Consumers are encouraged to look for the Cansa Smart Choice Seal on qualifying products and to use it as one of several tools to guide informed food choices as part of a balanced diet.



