Simplicity is the new hallmark of quality in food choices

Where once “low-fat”, “sugar-free,” and “high-protein” claims dominated decision-making, more consumers are scanning the product ingredient lists instead. And what they are looking for is fewer ingredients, fewer additives, and far less processing.

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The rise of ingredient awareness

Convenience has long-driven food innovation. Longer shelf lives, improved textures and consistent taste often came at the cost of complexity with stabilisers, emulsifiers, preservatives and flavour enhancers quietly becoming standard across everyday products. But consumers are catching on.

“People are more informed than they were five years ago,” says Antoine van Heerden, founder and CEO of ButtaNutt.

They are not just looking at calories anymore, but instead they are asking more informed questions to ascertain what is in their food - and why.” This growing scrutiny has caused the definition of quality to shift, with simplicity signalling transparency.

What does “minimal processing” really mean?

While the term is often used loosely, minimal processing is less about doing nothing and more about doing only what’s necessary.

It means starting with whole ingredients and applying just enough intervention like roasting, blending, or fermenting to make them safe, enjoyable and accessible, without altering their nutritional profile.

“Processing isn’t the enemy,” van Heerden explains. “It’s over-processing that strips away the natural integrity of an ingredient. Our approach has always been: how do we do less, but do it better?” That philosophy is increasingly shaping product development across categories, from dairy alternatives to snacks and pantry staples.

The hidden extras consumers are pushing back on

Part of the shift is being driven by a growing awareness of what often sits behind everyday labels.

Take nut butters and plant-based milks, products typically associated with health. Many still contain added vegetable oils, gums like carrageenan or guar gum, refined sugars, or preservatives designed to extend shelf life or standardise texture.

These ingredients aren’t always harmful in isolation, but their cumulative presence across multiple products is raising questions for more health-conscious consumers. “There’s nothing wrong with wanting your food to last longer or look a certain way,” says van Heerden. “But it shouldn’t come at the expense of what that food was to begin with.”

Why local sourcing matters more than ever

At the heart of the minimal processing movement is a renewed focus on raw ingredients and where they come from. Brands that prioritise fewer additives often need to start with higher-quality inputs. That’s driving a return to local sourcing, where freshness, traceability and seasonality can be better controlled.

For South African producers, this presents both an opportunity and a responsibility.

“Sourcing locally allows us to work much closer to the ingredient in its natural state,” says van Heerden.

“Whether it’s almonds from the Klein Karoo or macadamias from Mpumalanga, the goal is to preserve what makes that ingredient good in the first place, not mask it.” This approach also shortens supply chains and supports local agriculture factors that are becoming increasingly important to consumers who want their purchasing decisions to have a broader impact.

Rethinking what “normal” looks like

One of the biggest mindset shifts for consumers is learning to recognise that “natural” products don’t always behave the way highly processed ones do. Separation in a jar of nut butter. A shorter shelf life. Slight variations in taste or texture. These are often signs of less intervention, not lower quality.

“We’ve been conditioned to expect absolute consistency,” says van Heerden. “But real food isn’t engineered to behave identically every time. There’s a bit of variation, and that’s actually a good thing.” As consumers become more comfortable with these nuances, the expectation of perfection is slowly being replaced by an appreciation for authenticity.

A simpler way to shop

For those looking to make more conscious choices, the shift doesn’t require a complete pantry overhaul. Instead, it starts with a few simple habits:

Count the ingredients : Fewer is often better, especially for staple products like nut butters or milks.



: Fewer is often better, especially for staple products like nut butters or milks. Watch for “hidden” additions : Oils, sweeteners and stabilisers are often added where they’re not expected.



: Oils, sweeteners and stabilisers are often added where they’re not expected. Expect some separation : It’s a natural sign that fewer emulsifiers have been used.



: It’s a natural sign that fewer emulsifiers have been used. Look for transparency: Brands that clearly state sourcing and ingredients tend to have less to hide.

The future of food is less, not more.

As the demand for transparency continues to grow, brands are being challenged to rethink how they formulate, produce and communicate their products.

“We’re seeing a real appetite for honesty,” says van Heerden. “People want food that feels closer to its source, something they can understand, trust, and feel good about feeding their families.”

In a category long dominated by enhancement and optimisation, the next wave of innovation may come from restraint. Because in the end, the most compelling label might be the one that says the least.