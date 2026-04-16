Takealot and Cansa’s cheeky campaign reminds men to “check your package”

When it comes to testicular cancer, early detection can be the difference between life and death. The survival rate when caught early is 99%, and testicular cancer is almost entirely curable. Unfortunately, many South African men skip the simple self-check that could save their lives.

But there's one thing South Africans check obsessively: their Takealot packages.

This April, for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, Takealot partnered with the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) to transform the nation’s favourite delivery experience into a reminder to “Check Your Package”. Thousands of specially modified Takealot boxes were delivered with a small, strategically placed lump designed to disrupt the unboxing moment and prompt men to perform self-checks.

“We know South Africans check their Takealot packages from the moment they place an order to tracking every step of the delivery journey,” says Karla Levick, chief marketing officer at Takealot.

“By using our most iconic asset – the Takealot box – we can deliver more than just products; we can potentially deliver lifesaving awareness and ultimately deliver more happy outcomes.”

When customers opened the “Check Your Package” boxes, they found an educational insert explaining the unusual lumps on the box with step-by-step self-check instructions. It also directed then to Cansa’s dedicated landing page for testicular cancer guidance and resources. Customers were encouraged to share their experiences on social media using #CheckYourPackage. Says Cansa spokesperson Lucy Balona: “We welcome creative campaigns like this that make an important health reminder memorable and encourage men to seek medical advice if they find something unusual.”

Beyond physical intervention, the campaign also included digital content that playfully parallelled package-tracking behaviours with body-checking routines, encouraging men to spend just 10 minutes on a monthly self-check.

The partnership reinforces Takealot’s “Happy Delivered” promise – that the company delivers more than convenience and products; it also delivers positive outcomes that can change lives. Through innovative campaigns like “Check Your Package,” Takealot continues to leverage its unparalleled warmth and customer trust to address serious social issues, while maintaining its characteristic warmth and accessibility.