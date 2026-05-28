Jetour becomes first Chinese car brand to win SA Car of the Year

The Jetour T2 has been named South Africa’s 2026 Car of the Year, marking the first time a Chinese vehicle brand has claimed the country’s top automotive award.

The announcement was made at the South African Car of the Year (Coty) awards in Johannesburg, with this year marking the competition’s 40th edition.

The Jetour T2 also secured victory in the Mild Adventure category, ahead of rivals including the Hyundai Santa Fe, BYD Shark 6 and GWM Haval H7.

Chinese brands gain ground

Chinese manufacturers featured strongly throughout this year’s competition, with seven Chinese brands represented among the 18 finalists.

The Omoda C7 also secured a category win, taking top honours in the Family (on-road) category ahead of competitors including the Chery Tiggo 7 Phev, Leapmotor C10 Reev, Opel Grandland and Volkswagen Tayron.

The results reflect the growing presence of Chinese automotive brands in South Africa, particularly in the SUV and crossover segments.

Other category winners

The Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI won the Compact category, beating entries including the Alfa Romeo Junior, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and BYD Dolphin Surf.

In the Adventure category, the Land Rover Defender Octa secured victory over the Lexus GX.

Audi claimed two category wins during the awards, with the Audi A5 winning the Premium category and the Audi RS Q8 taking the Performance category title.

The Chery Tiggo 7 was also named winner of the 2026 Old Mutual Insure People’s Choice Award, which is voted for by the public.

Judging process

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists said more than 55 qualifying vehicles launched during 2025 were considered for this year’s competition.

A panel of 25 automotive journalists shortlisted 18 finalists across six categories before the vehicles underwent testing at Zwartkops Raceway in Tshwane.

Vehicles were assessed on factors including safety, engineering, innovation, design, performance, handling and suitability for South African conditions.

Thami Masemola, chairman of the South African Car of the Year competition, said this year’s results would form part of the awards programme’s four-decade history.

The 2026 competition also marks the final year of Old Mutual Insure’s sponsorship of the event.