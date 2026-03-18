For South Africans, being online and living life have become the same thing

The internet is no longer something South Africans switch on and off, it’s the infrastructure of daily life – the way people bank, shop, communicate, form opinions and unwind. Data from consumer insights agency KLA using YouGov Profiles+ reveals just how deeply connectivity has embedded itself into the everyday, while also exposing a growing tension between dependence and discomfort.

The digital backbone of everyday life

Beyond the email and banking essentials, 71% of South Africans use the internet for general browsing, 70% for messaging and 69% for social networking. The same proportion – 69% – use it to buy or browse goods online. These are not occasional behaviours, they represent the basic rhythm of a connected life.

The internet's role as an information source is equally dominant. A strong 77% agree that the internet is their main source of information, meaning most South Africans turn to search engines, websites and social media before television, radio or print. The web is where questions get answered and decisions get shaped.

More than two-thirds of the population see connectivity as fundamental, not optional. The internet is no longer a utility in the background – it is the foreground.

Entertainment, gaming and the always-on screen

The internet has become the default entertainment hub for South Africans. Around 63% stream games, movies, TV shows or other media online, and 61% download entertainment content. An equal 61% use the internet for news and sports, while 49% play games online – a figure that places gaming alongside productivity tools (also 49%) as a mainstream digital activity.

Second-screen behaviour has normalised this further. Around 65% say that while watching television, they search the internet for products they see advertised. A TV ad now triggers a search, a price comparison and potentially a purchase – all before the programme resumes. Everyday media consumption is a layered, multi-screen experience.

Shopping has become a journey, not a destination

Online shopping commands enormous goodwill: 84% of South Africans agree that it makes life easier. But the picture is more nuanced than a simple shift from physical to digital. Only 58% actually prefer buying online to buying in-store, suggesting that convenience is valued, but the physical retail experience still has a role to play.

What has changed is the path to purchase. Around 73% browse online to see what is available, while 57% still browse in-store. Of those who discover a product online, 49% go on to buy it online, but 43% return to a physical store to complete the purchase. A further 43% use click-and-collect, blending digital discovery with in-person collection. Apps are also firmly embedded in the mix, with 38% using an app to buy online and 27% using one to buy in-store. The modern retail journey is omnichannel by default, not by design.

Connected, but not entirely at ease

Alongside this deep reliance on the internet sits a pronounced sense of unease. Around 68% would not want anyone to see their browsing history, and 65% are worried about how much data others hold about them online. A further 62% say it is unsettling how well online advertisements seem to know them – a recognition that personalisation comes at a cost.

The response to these concerns is not withdrawal, however. Around 55% accept that reduced privacy online is a reasonable trade-off for greater security. And nearly half – 49% – agree that people only really worry about their personal data if they have something to hide, reflecting a tension between privacy as a right and the social normalisation of digital surveillance. For brands, this ambivalence is important context: consumers are not demanding less data use, but they are watching.

Social media - Identity and overstimulation in equal measure

Social media occupies a uniquely loaded space in South African digital life. Around 74% say they genuinely care about how they present themselves on social platforms, and 75% use social media both to maintain relationships and to follow topics that matter to them. These are not passive users, but active participants in shaping their own digital identity.

But awareness of overuse is equally high. Some 70% say they sometimes worry about how long they spend on social media, and 69% report spending more time on platforms now than a year ago. A significant 67% admit to scrolling aimlessly, and 33% acknowledge having “stalked” someone online. The behaviour is sticky and familiar – but not always comfortable.

Technology optimism sits alongside real caution

South Africans are broadly enthusiastic about emerging technology. Around 83% say 5G improves their digital experience, 76% feel it benefits their lives, and 79% agree that technology improves their lives in general. Looking further ahead, 69% see artificial intelligence as the next step in evolution, and 65% agree that augmented and virtual reality allows people to experience products and services before committing to a purchase.

That optimism, though, is tempered. Around 58% think growing reliance on digital assistants is dangerous to society, and 55% say they always double-check answers. Half of respondents (50%) are concerned that data from wearable devices will be used by companies to profile their lifestyles. And while 79% believe technology improves their lives, 61% simultaneously agree that the internet has made people less connected – a paradox that captures the modern digital condition precisely.

Romance, finance and what comes next

The internet has also reshaped more personal territory. Almost half of South Africans – 47% – have used an online dating service at some point, and 30% are currently active members. Only 52% have never used online dating, a statistic that reflects just how normalised digital romance has become.

Financially, attitudes are shifting too. Around 62% agree that cryptocurrencies represent the future of online financial transactions. Combined with high levels of online banking usage and comfort with digital shopping, this points to a population increasingly open to decentralised financial models – provided trust and usability keep pace.

What this means for brands

South Africans rely on connectivity for communication, shopping, entertainment, work, relationships and financial management. They are excited about 5G, AI and immersive technology, yet they are also worried about privacy, screen time and the quality of human connection in a digital world.

For brands, the opportunity is not simply to show up online, it’s to engage thoughtfully with people who are simultaneously invested in and fatigued by their digital lives. Strategies that balance convenience with trust, personalisation with transparency, and innovation with genuine human relevance will be the ones that cut through. The internet has transformed everyday life. The brands that succeed will be those that understand exactly what that transformation has cost as well as what it has created.

The data referenced in this release is sourced from YouGov Profiles+ South Africa, based on a nationally representative sample of approximately 24,000 adults aged 18 and over. The dataset analyses attitudes and behaviours related to internet usage, digital services, shopping habits, social media and emerging technologies. For more information, visit www.kla.co.za.



