    Survey results show SA consumers prioritise self-care and personal confidence over fashion trends

    A survey by consumer insights agency KLA, using YouGov Profiles, shows that South African consumers approach fashion and grooming as tools for confidence and well-being rather than vanity or trend-following. The results show that 84% of South Africans try to take care of themselves physically, with the majority viewing personal care as fundamental to emotional stability and self-identity.
    Issued by KLA
    29 Jan 2026
    29 Jan 2026
    The survey shows a market driven by personal values rather than external validation. While 78% of respondents consider themselves well-dressed and 77% believe it's important to look physically attractive, these attitudes stem from internal motivations for confidence and emotional comfort rather than social pressure or fashion trends.

    Lifestyle alignment drives product choice

    One of the strongest findings reveals that 76% of consumers want products that reflect their lifestyle, indicating that purchasing decisions are deeply tied to personal identity and values. This preference for lifestyle-aligned products is accompanied by strong brand loyalty, with 69% of consumers sticking to beauty products they know rather than experimenting with new options.

    Daily routines emerge as non-negotiable, with 65% reporting they never go to bed without removing their makeup. This commitment to consistent self-care routines demonstrates that grooming habits are embedded as essential daily practices rather than occasional indulgences.

    Health and wellness integration

    The data reveals a proactive approach to health and wellness, with 71% of respondents doing whatever possible to promote a healthy lifestyle. This health consciousness extends to informed decision-making, as 64% research treatment options independently before consulting their doctors.

    Concerns about ageing are significant, with 75% of South Africans saying it's essential to stay looking young. However, this appears to reflect a desire for vitality and health rather than unrealistic youth aspiration, aligning with the broader focus on well-being over appearance alone.

    Emotional dimensions of personal care

    The survey reveals significant emotional drivers behind grooming behaviours. With 59% of consumers feeling worried about the direction of their personal life, self-care emerges as a grounding mechanism during uncertain times. 52% actively use beauty products to make themselves feel better, highlighting the emotional support role that personal care plays in daily life.

    Market implications

    The research paints a picture of South African consumers who view personal care as integral to their well-being and identity. They are not seeking perfection or transformation, but rather confidence, stability, and alignment with their authentic selves. Brands that understand these deeper motivations – supporting rather than dictating, simplifying rather than overwhelming – will find resonance in a market that values authenticity over aspiration.

    As the data reveals, South African consumers are not looking for a new identity through fashion and grooming. They are looking for products that support and enhance the identity they already believe in, making self-care a tool for emotional stability in an increasingly complex world.

    Methodology

    The survey was undertaken using data from YouGov Profiles+ South Africa on 30 November 2025. Sample size: n=24911. YouGov Profiles+ is a comprehensive consumer intelligence platform providing detailed insights into consumer attitudes, behaviours, and preferences across multiple sectors.

    For more information, visit www.kla.co.za.

    KLA
    We're a full-service market research agency know for taking on client's challenges and working alongside them to find solutions. So, when your business needs intelligence that moves the needle, at KLA, we get it!
