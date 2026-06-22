Hiring for potential: How SA businesses can beat skills inflation

South Africa is facing a crisis that is unfolding quietly but rapidly. One that threatens productivity, competitiveness, and long term growth. It’s called skills inflation, and it is accelerating faster than most organisations realise.

Skills inflation occurs when job requirements rise faster than workers can keep up. Employees now need more skills just to stay in the same job, not to progress. And as technology transforms roles at an unprecedented speed, the gap between what employers need and what workers can offer is widening into a national risk.

According to ManpowerGroup’s 2026 global research, 72% of employers worldwide cannot find the skills they need, with AI capabilities now topping the list for the first time. Nearly half of workers already use AI tools regularly, a 13 point jump in one year, showing how quickly digital fluency has become a baseline requirement.

Employment paradox

South Africa is even more exposed. The latest Stats SA data shows unemployment rising to 32.7%, while youth unemployment remains among the highest globally. Yet despite millions of job seekers, companies still report chronic shortages in software development, engineering, cybersecurity, and finance.

This is the paradox at the heart of our labour market: we have people without jobs and jobs without people.

South Africa doesn’t have a shortage of people, we have a shortage of job ready skills that match the speed and complexity of modern work.

Technology is advancing faster than our training systems, education pathways, and workplace development models can adapt.

Job descriptions written 18 months ago are already outdated. Entire roles are being reshaped by automation, data, and AI. Workers who were fully competent two years ago now find themselves under skilled through no fault of their own.

This is the true danger of skills inflation: it quietly erodes employability, productivity, and competitiveness at the same time.

Businesses feel it first. When organisations cannot access the skills they need, digital transformation slows, innovation stalls, and high skilled employees become overloaded. Recruitment costs rise. Internal mobility freezes. And companies fall behind global competitors who are investing aggressively in continuous learning.

Skills inflation is the new economic pressure point, and if we don’t address it now, we risk locking an entire generation out of the future economy.

Hire for potential

Addressing this requires a fundamental shift in how we think about talent. Companies must start hiring for potential, not perfection.

They must invest in AI literacy across all levels of the workforce, not just in specialist teams. And they must build cultures where continuous learning is part of everyday work, not a once off intervention.

South Africa also needs stronger bridges between education and employment. One example is Manpower SA’s Campus to Career initiative, which supports young people with career-readiness training, mentorship, and access to industry-aligned skills development, the very capabilities employers struggle to find. But no single programme, public or private, will solve skills inflation on its own. This requires a national shift in mindset.

If we continue treating skills development as a side project, South Africa will fall further behind. If we treat it as a strategic priority, we can unlock growth, competitiveness, and opportunity at a scale we have not seen in decades.

Skills are now the currency of employability. When workers grow, businesses grow, and when businesses grow, South Africa grows.