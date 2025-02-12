TGCSA offers free grading initiative for SA tourism

The Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA), a business unit of South African Tourism, is offering tourism establishments across the country the opportunity to receive a free grading service during its ‘Free February’ promotion.

The initiative, running throughout February 2025, encourages businesses new to grading or those that have not been graded in the past three years to take part.

Enhancing SA’s tourism standards

As the official quality assurance body for tourism in South Africa, the TGCSA works with the broader industry to ensure that tourism products—such as hotels, guest houses, and conference venues—meet high service standards.

The grading system helps promote South Africa as a top travel destination by providing tourists with confidence in the quality of the establishments they choose.

By participating in grading, tourism businesses can display the TGCSA insignia and star ratings, signifying quality and enhancing the overall visitor experience.

The TGCSA’s efforts are aimed at improving the quality of South Africa’s tourism establishments, ensuring the country remains competitive in the global tourism market.

G20 preparation and international focus

In line with South Africa’s role in the G20 from December 2024 to November 2025, the TGCSA's grading initiative is aligned with efforts to ensure the country’s tourism offerings meet international standards.

With international leaders, delegates, and media set to attend the G20 Summit in November 2025, maintaining high-quality accommodation is essential, particularly for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

The TGCSA also emphasises Universal Accessibility and Sustainability within its grading process. Universal Accessibility ensures that all individuals, regardless of physical ability or social background, can access tourism services. Increasing the number of universally accessible graded properties will help tap into an underserved market segment.

Sustainability remains a key priority, with tourism businesses encouraged to adopt environmentally responsible practices. T

Through the Green Tourism Incentive Programme, a collaboration with the Department of Tourism and the Industrial Development Corporation, the TGCSA helps businesses adopt renewable energy solutions and promote sustainability in their operations.

With the 'Free February' initiative ongoing, the TGCSA encourages tourism businesses to take advantage of this opportunity to improve their competitiveness.

Grading ensures that establishments meet high standards, contributing to a world-class experience for both local and international visitors, including those attending major events like the G20 Summit.