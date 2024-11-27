Tourism for all: How universal access is transforming travel experiences

As the world observes International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December 2024, we explore the significance of Universal Access (UA) in tourism and how it benefits all travellers.

Source: ©Andrea De Martin via 123RF

In an interview with Bronwen Auret, chief quality assurance officer of the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA), we dive into the importance of making tourism accessible for everyone, including people with disabilities.

Auret highlights the legal and moral imperatives behind Universal Access, the progress made by graded hotels and tourism facilities, and the emerging technologies enhancing accessibility in the tourism industry.

How is universal access in tourism both a legal and moral imperative that benefits all travellers, including those with disabilities?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO, 2023), 1.3 billion people - about 16% of the global population - experience significant disability.

Universal access to tourism is both a legal and moral imperative that significantly benefits all travellers, particularly those with disabilities. This dual perspective is grounded in international human rights frameworks and the economic advantages of inclusive tourism.

Embracing universal access to tourism reflects a commitment to social equity and justice. It acknowledges the inherent dignity of all individuals, ensuring that everyone has the right to enjoy travel experiences without barriers. This moral obligation extends beyond compliance with laws; it involves actively promoting inclusivity and understanding within the tourism industry.

Making tourism accessible fosters community engagement and enhances the quality of life for all travellers. Improved accessibility not only benefits travellers with disabilities but also creates a more welcoming environment for families, seniors, and anyone facing temporary challenges (e.g., carrying luggage).

This inclusive approach can lead to broader social integration and cohesion.

How are graded hotels and tourism facilities meeting accessibility standards, and what challenges or successes can you share?

Graded hotels and tourism facilities increasingly focus on Universal Accessibility (UA) to ensure inclusivity for all guests, including those with disabilities, the elderly, children, and pregnant women.

This initiative is supported by the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA), which has implemented specific criteria to assess and grade establishments based on their accessibility features.

Since 2010, TGCSA has been assessing properties for UA certification, alongside their standard grading system, which uses a one to five-star rating scale. This UA certification is separate and provides additional insights into how well establishments meet accessibility needs for mobility, sight, and hearing impairment.

The assessment includes additional questions focusing on accessibility features, ensuring that venues can be benchmarked against international standards.

Establishments are required to provide specific features such as:

• Adequate facilities and space for easy access.

• Practical application of amenities, especially bathroom facilities.

• Emergency procedures are displayed in accessible formats (e.g., pictograms) and Braille signage.

The TGCSA mandates that for every 25 rooms, at least one must be universally accessible, complying with building regulations.

Despite these advancements, several challenges remain. There is often a lack of awareness among tourism service providers regarding the importance of accessibility. Training programs are needed to sensitise staff about the specific needs of guests with disabilities.

While some facilities excel in providing accessible services, others lag due to varying levels of commitment and resources allocated toward improving accessibility

On a positive note, there have been notable successes. Many establishments have begun to recognise the economic benefits associated with catering to the accessible tourism market, which includes approximately 1,3 billion people with disabilities globally. This recognition has led to improved compliance with UA standards.

How does universal access impact the tourism industry, especially in attracting families and groups with disabled members?

Universal access to tourism significantly enhances the industry's ability to attract families and groups with disabled members by promoting inclusivity and addressing the specific needs of these travellers.

In South Africa, it is estimated that 30% of the population has some form of disability, indicating a large untapped market for accessible tourism services.

Universal access plays a critical role in shaping the tourism industry by making it more inclusive for families and groups with disabled members. By addressing accessibility needs, tourism providers not only comply with ethical standards but also tap into a lucrative market that values inclusivity and equal opportunity in travel experiences.

What emerging innovations in accessibility within tourism excite you, and how is technology improving access?

AR and VR technologies are creating immersive experiences that can be tailored for individuals with disabilities. For instance, virtual tours allow users to explore destinations from the comfort of their homes, which is particularly beneficial for those who may find physical travel challenging.

AR applications can enhance on-site experiences by providing real-time information about accessibility features at various locations.

Technology is fundamentally reshaping the tourism landscape by making it more inclusive. AI-driven platforms analyse user preferences and past interactions to recommend accessible activities, accommodations, and transport options tailored to individual needs.

The trend towards contactless check-ins and payments simplifies the travel process, reducing stress for travellers who may require additional support during their journey.

These technological advancements are not only enhancing convenience but also ensuring that tourism becomes more accessible for everyone, regardless of their physical abilities.

How can technology improve accessibility in services like transportation, accommodations, and attractions? Any standout tools or apps?

There are several interesting technological advances that I can think of. Navigation systems for people with visual disabilities, hotels can consider app mobile apps, catering specifically to those with mobility challenges, that can make their stay much more comfortable and convenient.

Rooms designed for guests with hearing or visual impairments could include alert systems that utilise lights or vibrations for alarms, ensuring safety and comfort during their stay

Websites like Booking.com and Airbnb now feature filters for accessibility, allowing users to easily find accommodations that meet their specific needs.

What future trends do you see in accessible tourism, and how will accessibility standards evolve?

The landscape of accessible tourism is evolving rapidly, driven by demographic shifts, technological advancements, and a growing recognition of the economic potential of inclusivity. Businesses need to assess current facilities and services to identify barriers for individuals with disabilities.

Utilise tools like checklists or professional audits to evaluate compliance with accessibility standards.

• Design products and services that are usable by all people, regardless of age or ability.

• Ensure that accommodations include features such as ramps, accessible restrooms, and Braille signage.

• Make information available in various formats (e.g., large print, Braille, audio) to cater to different needs.

• Develop in-house programs to educate employees about the needs of travellers with disabilities.

• Include training on how to assist guests with specific requirements and promote a culture of inclusivity

By keeping universal access in mind, tourism businesses can not only enhance their offerings for travellers with diverse needs but also tap into a significant market segment that values inclusivity and accessibility.

In celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, what message would you share about inclusivity and Universal Access?

It is essential to reflect on the significance of inclusivity and universal access for all individuals, particularly those with disabilities. This year's theme, "Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future," emphasises the crucial role that individuals with disabilities play in shaping their communities and advocating for their rights.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities serves as a reminder that fostering inclusivity and universal access is not just a moral obligation but a pathway to a more equitable society.

By amplifying the voices of persons with disabilities and ensuring their leadership in shaping policies that affect their lives, we can create a sustainable future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. As we celebrate this day, let us commit to breaking down barriers and building a world that values diversity and inclusion for all.