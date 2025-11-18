Eighty20 reveals coffee consumption in SA on the rise despite soaring prices

Eighty20, a South African consumer strategy, research and analytics company, has gathered valuable insights into coffee preferences across various South African demographics.

Previous analysis revealed concerning trends: coffee prices had increased beyond any other food or beverage category. In the second half of 2024, while national inflation remained below 4.5%, coffee prices surged, with instant coffee experiencing the steepest year-on-year consumer price increase of any food or beverage item in August 2024, jumping 22.3%, joining eggs as the only other category exceeding 20% inflation.

Frustratingly for this year’s analysis, Stats SA replaced ground coffee and coffee beans with rosé wine and snuff in its inflation basket to better reflect the nation's evolving shopping habits.

So, while Eighty20 can no longer track year-on-year inflation for ground beans, they still can for instant coffee and Cappuccino sachets (just under 10% and below inflation, respectively), which are both a significant moderation from last year.

While inflation abates, prices do still rise. The average price for 250 grams of instant coffee over the past three years has shown a compound annual growth rate of 12.65%:

Average price of 250 grams of Instant coffee August 2023 R52.70 August 2024 R67.37 August 2025 R75.34

StatsSA CPI Average Prices All Urban 202509

Despite sustained inflationary pressure, however, coffee sales show no signs of slowing. According to MAPS data, a quarterly survey of over 20,000 people released by the MRF, 22.7 million South Africans (nearly half the adult population) drink some form of coffee daily. After adjusting for the survey's reweighting, comparable consumption growth year-on-year reached nearly 8%.

This trend aligns with global patterns. Worldwide coffee consumption is projected to reach a record 10.16m tonnes in 2025/2026, up from 9,99m tonnes in 2024/2025. A key driver is China's emergence as the world's sixth-largest consumer, with demand more than doubling over the past decade.

The MAPS survey segments consumption into several caffeinated categories, with instant coffee and cappuccino dominating: 21.8 million South Africans consume these daily.

"In the instant coffee category, a clear local favourite is Ricoffy. Ricoffy is enjoyed by more people than the next five leading brands (Frisco, Jacobs Krönung, Nescafé, Douwe Egberts, and Koffiehuis) combined," says Andrew Fulton, Director at Eighty20.

Sources suggest coffee accounts for just under 1% of average annual household spending in both the EU and USA. In South Africa, consumption patterns vary by coffee type: instant coffee drinkers consume an average of 1.7 cups per day, while ground coffee drinkers average just over 1.8 cups. This rises to more than two cups daily among SEM 10 and LSM 10 consumers.

Among the three main coffee formats measured in the MAPS data: instant, ground beans, and pods, coffee pods show how technology and innovation are reshaping consumption.

The proliferation of affordable espresso machines has fuelled growth in the premium coffee segment, with pods appealing to two highly coveted demographics: wealthy and younger consumers.

Coffee pod drinkers represent a particularly niched segment; they are the youngest among coffee drinkers and earn approximately 50% more than instant coffee consumers. In addition, higher-income pod drinkers consume nearly three pods daily, however, MAPS data shows overall consumer numbers have plateaued in recent years, holding steady at roughly half the ground bean consumer base.

Pods, as you would expect, have not captured instant coffee drinkers—but they have made significant inroads with ground coffee enthusiasts, with 30% of ground bean consumers also using coffee pods, suggesting pods complement rather than replace traditional premium coffee habits.

Leigh Wentzel, co-founder of Cedar Coffee Roasters, a specialty coffee company based in Cape Town, speaks to developments in the coffee market.

“Two interesting innovations we see in the market are coffee in a can and coffee sachets, particularly for campers and hikers” says Wentzel.

Bootlegger, South Africa’s ubiquitous coffee shop, has released cold brew in a can to meet evolving consumer preferences and on-the-go consumption preferred by the younger generation.

Cold brewed coffee is a method of making coffee where ground beans are steeped in cold or room-temperature water and the flavour is extracted through time rather than heat.

Despite the proliferation of coffee shops in major South African metros, ground coffee consumption remains concentrated among wealthier households.

MAPS data reveals that nearly a quarter of all ground coffee consumption comes from the approximately 700,000 coffee drinkers earning more than R10,000 per month (a demographic representing just 15% of the population), underscoring the premium positioning of this category.

Eighty20's national segmentation divides South Africa's adult population into eight segments and 46 sub-segments.

Two segments - the Middle Class and the affluent Heavy Hitters - represent just 15% of adults but account for 21% of the approximately 2.8 million ground coffee drinkers nationwide.

"Coffee is a global commodity, with over 10 million tonnes produced each year and an astonishing 2.25 billion cups estimated to be consumed daily. Surprisingly, high inflation has not slowed coffee consumption growth, in fact, this year will see the highest annual consumption ever recorded," says Andrew Fulton, director at Eighty20.