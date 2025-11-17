Nescafé Espresso Concentrate to transform SA’s coffee culture

The Nescafé Espresso Concentrate has arrived in South Africa, giving coffee lovers a simple, creative way to craft café-style iced coffee at home, without the fuss.

Nescafé Espresso Concentrate is made from a rich Arabica blend, giving coffee lovers the freedom to mix, chill and make iced coffee exactly the way they like it.

It comes in two flavours: Sweet Vanilla, with a soft, creamy character, and Black, for a deeper, more intense taste. It’s for the coffee lover that wants to create café style quality iced coffee in the comfort of their own home.

At its core, Nescafé Espresso Concentrate celebrates creativity. It’s cleverly crafted to appeal to a generation that loves to experiment and make life simple, while also appealing to seasoned coffee drinkers who see coffee as a daily ritual. It reimagines the coffee experience, easy, expressive and made to fit every lifestyle.

Using it couldn’t be simpler. Just pour the Espresso Concentrate into a glass, add milk and ice, and your iced coffee is ready to go. You can enjoy it as is or get creative by adding flavours that suit your mood; think caramel, hazelnut, chocolate or even a dash of spice or honey! It’s coffee that’s built for your imagination, whether you like to keep things classic or experiment with something new.

“Nescafé Espresso Concentrate gives people the confidence to create café quality iced coffee that reflects their taste and lifestyle,” says Elizabeth Gichangi, head of marketing for Coffee at Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR).

“It’s about taking something familiar and making it feel new again, coffee that’s fresh, personal, and effortless.”

The launch marks a new era in South Africa’s coffee culture, where quality meets creativity and convenience meet self-expression.

Nescafé Espresso Concentrate is now on shelves at leading retailers nationwide.