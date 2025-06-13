TikTok is reshaping the travel experience — from inspiration to booking

TikTok has evolved from a short-video entertainment app into a powerful, community-driven search and booking tool for modern travellers, with the platform transforming the way travellers discover, plan, and book their trips, particularly among younger audiences.

TikTok’s growing influence on travel marketing was a highlight at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai from 28 April to 1 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

In a keynote titled From Discovery to Conversion: How TikTok is Changing the Game, Marc-Antoine Simon, industry manager for travel and tourism at TikTok MENA, explains how travel inspiration on TikTok is no longer limited to glossy, curated content from big brands.

Instead, authentic, user-generated videos are capturing real moments in destinations, offering would-be travellers an immersive, first-person view of experiences.

“Today’s travellers turn to TikTok to see what a destination feels like, not just what it looks like,” Simon says.

This demand for authentic, peer-to-peer content is shifting the dynamics of travel marketing, with 60% of TikTok users having visited a destination after seeing it on the platform.

Authentic travel inspiration

To illustrate the platform’s role in travel planning, Simon shared his own experience of planning a trip to Japan through TikTok.

From discovering go-karting in Shibuya to exploring hidden trails at Kyoto’s Fushimi Inari Shrine, the platform enabled him to build a personalised itinerary driven by viral videos and community recommendations — activities that might have been missed through traditional searches.

This signals a wider behavioural shift where travellers rely on community insights over conventional travel agents or Google searches, favouring real people’s experiences to curate their journeys.

Driving bookings and sales

Beyond being a discovery platform, TikTok is increasingly driving travel bookings. Simon reveals that 80% of TikTok users have purchased a ticket, booked a stay, or bought an experience after encountering a travel ad on the platform.

TikTok’s expanding suite of advertising tools — from keyword-targeted search ads to catalogue integrations — enables travel brands to connect with users at the moment of intent.

This positions the platform not just as an inspiration engine, but a conversion tool that closes the gap between discovery and booking.

AI and creator collaborations

Another key feature of Simon’s presentation was Symphony, TikTok’s new generative AI suite designed to support brands in campaign ideation and execution. Symphony can create ad scripts, content concepts, and even AI-generated avatars to enhance storytelling and streamline campaign production for travel marketers.

Simon also highlights the critical role of creator partnerships in driving reach and engagement.

He referenced Four Seasons Orlando’s viral TikTok success, where a video shot by a guest creator generated 25 million views, boosting the property’s visibility far beyond conventional advertising reach.

Implications for travel brands

Simon urged the industry to embrace TikTok’s community-driven ecosystem and experiment with authentic, creator-led content. “It’s no longer about perfect visuals — it’s about stories, spontaneity, and relatability,” he said.

Key takeaways for travel marketers and businesses include:

• Integrating user-generated content into marketing strategies to build authenticity and trust.

• Collaborating with local creators and influencers to amplify destination visibility.

• Leveraging AI-powered tools like Symphony to scale creative production efficiently.

• Capitalising on TikTok’s keyword search and targeted ad formats to drive bookings.

TikTok’s expanding role in the travel ecosystem signals a paradigm shift — from discovery through to decision-making and booking — led by real people and authentic experiences.

Simon’s keynote at ATM 2025 demonstrates that for brands willing to embrace this dynamic, community-led platform, the opportunity to connect with modern travellers is greater than ever.