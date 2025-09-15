Woolworths Ballito Food Market officially opens

Image supplied

“This launch is an exciting moment for us,” says Sam Ngumeni, CEO of Woolworths Food.

“Ballito is one of the country’s fastest-growing communities, and we wanted to create a space that reflects both our brand’s innovation and our customers’ evolving lifestyles. This new Food Market embodies what Woolworths stands for – quality, inspiration, and a retail experience that is modern, convenient and distinctly South African.”

What customers can expect at the new Ballito Food Market:

A revitalised Our Kitchen counter offering a wide selection of freshly prepared favourites, from rotisserie chicken to sushi and seasonal innovations.



An expanded butchery complete with in-house experts, premium cuts including wagyu, and guidance on preparation.



A fishmonger with responsibly-sourced seafood, daily fresh oysters and filleting services.



A bakery and patisserie featuring artisanal breads, sourdoughs, and a range of decadent pastries packaged in bespoke gifting boxes.



An elevated pantry experience curated around global cuisines like Italian and Mexican, to spark easy home cooking inspiration.



A confectionery and wine alcove showcasing Woolies’ most loved treats and exclusive WCellar wine selections.

Like all new Woolworths flagship formats, the Ballito Food Market places sustainability at the centre. From energy-efficient systems to recyclable packaging, the store reflects Woolworths’ Good Business Journey and the retailer’s ambition to be one of the most responsible retailers in the world.

“Our vision is simple,” adds Ngumeni. “To create a food shopping experience that’s as inspiring as it is convenient, delivered with the care and quality our customers expect from Woolies. Our Ballito store brings this to life in a way that is fresh, relevant, and deeply connected to the community.”

The new-look Woolworths Ballito Food Market is now open at Ballito Lifestyle Centre.