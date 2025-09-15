South Africa
Retail Retailers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Smart MediaSafripolMall of AfricaUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementTDMCOnPoint PRThe Noise FactoryRainbow ChickenJockey South AfricaLGSwitch Energy DrinkBrave GroupdotGOODOmni HR ConsultingBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Woolworths Ballito Food Market officially opens

    Woolworths has officially opened its new Ballito Food Market. Hot on the heels of the recent store openings of the Durbanville and Tygervalley Woolworths stores, the Ballito launch brings the future of Woolies shopping to the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.
    15 Sep 2025
    15 Sep 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “This launch is an exciting moment for us,” says Sam Ngumeni, CEO of Woolworths Food.

    “Ballito is one of the country’s fastest-growing communities, and we wanted to create a space that reflects both our brand’s innovation and our customers’ evolving lifestyles. This new Food Market embodies what Woolworths stands for – quality, inspiration, and a retail experience that is modern, convenient and distinctly South African.”

    What customers can expect at the new Ballito Food Market:

    • A revitalised Our Kitchen counter offering a wide selection of freshly prepared favourites, from rotisserie chicken to sushi and seasonal innovations.
    • An expanded butchery complete with in-house experts, premium cuts including wagyu, and guidance on preparation.
    • A fishmonger with responsibly-sourced seafood, daily fresh oysters and filleting services.
    • A bakery and patisserie featuring artisanal breads, sourdoughs, and a range of decadent pastries packaged in bespoke gifting boxes.
    • An elevated pantry experience curated around global cuisines like Italian and Mexican, to spark easy home cooking inspiration.
    • A confectionery and wine alcove showcasing Woolies’ most loved treats and exclusive WCellar wine selections.

    Like all new Woolworths flagship formats, the Ballito Food Market places sustainability at the centre. From energy-efficient systems to recyclable packaging, the store reflects Woolworths’ Good Business Journey and the retailer’s ambition to be one of the most responsible retailers in the world.

    “Our vision is simple,” adds Ngumeni. “To create a food shopping experience that’s as inspiring as it is convenient, delivered with the care and quality our customers expect from Woolies. Our Ballito store brings this to life in a way that is fresh, relevant, and deeply connected to the community.”

    The new-look Woolworths Ballito Food Market is now open at Ballito Lifestyle Centre.

    Read more: Woolies, Woolworths, Woolworths Holdings, Woolworths Food, Sam Ngumeni
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz