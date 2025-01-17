HR Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Ignition GroupPnetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Community work contracts extended for participants aged 55 and older

    17 Jan 2025
    17 Jan 2025
    The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has announced the extension of Community Work Programme (CWP) contracts for participants aged 55 and older.
    Image:
    Image: SANews.gov.za on Facebook

    This decision follows a bilateral meeting between Hlabisa and the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, regarding the contracts for CWP participants.

    According to the department, the meeting was essential in addressing the critical challenge of significant budget cuts to the CWP.

    “These cuts adversely impact participant payments and risk unauthorised expenditure by the Department of Cooperative Governance. It is imperative that we take decisive action to protect the programme’s integrity and ensure that participants receive the support they deserve,” said Hlabisa.

    The department announced in August last year its decision to end the participation of CWP workers who also receive old age grants, aiming to redirect resources to those who rely solely on the programme for their livelihood.

    The department stated that the decision followed a thorough verification process conducted in collaboration with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

    SAnews reported last year that the final stipend was set to be paid on 25 September 2024.

    However, government has since decided to extend the contracts of CWP participants aged 55 years and older until the end of March 2025, while exploring viable and sustainable solutions.

    Hlabisa reiterated government’s commitment to safeguarding the programme’s gains.

    The programme is a transformative public employment initiative that responds directly to social security by providing temporary employment safety nets.

    The department explained that it was founded on the principle of graduating participants from poverty to sustenance through skilling and community development.

    “We are currently engaged in constructive consultations and will provide regular updates as the department works closely with all relevant stakeholders. We aim to address this issue thoughtfully, ensuring a careful balance between financial responsibility and social accountability,” said the Minister.

    Read more: Community Work Programme, Velenkosini Hlabisa
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz