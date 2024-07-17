ESG Infrastructure, Innovation & Technology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TrialogueAfricaScope/GeoScopeFoodForward SAAdopt-a-SchoolPnetPropelair SAThe Publicity WorkshopMamela MediaOverall Events & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Infrastructure, Innovation & Technology News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    "New system" is needed to deal with natural disasters in SA

    17 Jul 2024
    17 Jul 2024
    Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa says South Africa is at an increased risk of natural disasters and needs a “new system” to manage these challenges more effectively.
    Image: Flooding in Cape Town recently -
    Image: Flooding in Cape Town recently - @SAgovnews

    “I wish to take this time to also convey our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have tragically lost their lives. We also acknowledge work undertaken to rebuild our societies and we urge all government structures to increase the speed of responding to the plight of communities,” Hlabisa said on Wednesday during his Budget Vote Speech.

    He recognised the vital role played by the department following the floods and fires currently affecting communities in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

    “We have learned with heavy hearts of the passing of 14 people who died in the veld fires in KZN. Among the 14, six were firefighters, some volunteers. These brave men and women paid the ultimate price to save communities. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of all the victims. May their souls find eternal rest.”

    Budget

    Hlabisa tabled the CoGTA 2024/25 budget, at R395.7bn, with a significant portion 95.9% (R379.61bn) to be transferred to municipalities and affiliated entities.

    A total of R379.6bn of the department’s total budget over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period will primarily cover the local government equitable share, disaster relief grant and the municipal infrastructure grant.

    The Minister recognised that it was only through the department’s urgent interventions that lives and livelihoods were saved and thanked all those who are collaborating with government to assist distressed communities.

    Hlabisa and his team are expected to visit the affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal to assess the situation and provide support.

    February 2023 flooding. Source: SANews.gov.za
    #MTBPS: Funds allocated for future disasters

    2 Nov 2023

    In Cape Town, over 33,000 households have been affected across the metropole in both formal and informal settings following the floods, affecting some 95,000 people.

    “We recognise that the challenges we face in disaster management are largely because South Africa has experienced not only an increase in the number of disasters - such as droughts, floods, Covid-19, and severe weather – but also an increase in their magnitude, severity, and impact.

    “These events have occurred either simultaneously or in rapid succession, straining our resources and systems.”

    Challenges

    However, the Minister believes that the challenges faced in disaster management are primarily due to deficiencies in regulatory legislation, which are not designed to adapt to the ever-changing risk environment.

    “The systemic and structural design of our disaster management delivery, as guided by current laws, results in issues with timing and bureaucracy. Key elements of the disaster management function were assigned to municipalities through legislation, but without funding.”

    He told the Members of Parliament (MPs) that this created a contradiction between the Disaster Management Act and the Municipal Systems Act (MSA) which requires sufficient funding and capacity for assigned functions.

    “Consequently, municipalities lack the necessary funding and capacity.”

    He admitted that government’s response has struggled with agility, efficiency, and effectiveness in risk analysis, prevention, mitigation, emergency preparedness, early warning systems, and recovery services.

    Image:
    National State of Disaster declared on floods

    14 Feb 2023

    He told MPs that the fire and rescue services also face significant hurdles and that in 2022, Cabinet mandated the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) to review and overhaul the disaster management system, including fire services.

    “In response to this, we are proposing a new system for disaster management and fire services.”

    Improving governance

    This system, he said, aims to improve governance by reorganising administrative structures and financing models to better respond to growing disaster risks.

    “We have since developed a new model based on best practices from New Zealand, Russia, Brazil, Mozambique, California, and Australia. The new model emphasises risk reduction and integrates disaster management into all levels of government planning, ensuring adequate funding and focus on resilience.”

    He told Parliament that the NDMC undertook extensive consultations with all stakeholders through existing disaster management structures and across the three spheres of government and that inputs were received and used to refine the proposed model.

    “We look forward to working with all stakeholders in the management of disasters, including rolling out training to Houses of Traditional Leadership, particularly those in disaster-prone areas, on disaster management.

    “This will enable them to work closely with all spheres of government and stakeholders on the ground to assist in disasters. An implementation plan has been developed in this regard for effective implementation of this training,” he added.

    This year, the department also signed a Memorandum of Collaboration with the Department of Defence that will see the Community Work Programme (CWP) participants playing a role in disaster preparedness and community development.

    Read more: natural disaster management, disaster management
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Source: Supplied.
    Stokado expands portfolio with acquisition of self-storage facility
    16 Nov 2023
    February 2023 flooding. Source: SANews.gov.za
    #MTBPS: Funds allocated for future disasters
    2 Nov 2023
    The 'Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue' celebrating 10 years of success
    Optimize AgencyThe 'Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue' celebrating 10 years of success
    25 Oct 2023
    Winds and rain continue to increase in strength as Cyclone Freddy makes landfall over Vilankulos, Mozambique, 24 February 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Unicef Mozambique/2023/Guy Taylor via Reuters
    Record-breaking storm Freddy due to hit Mozambique again
     10 Mar 2023
    Image source: Rodolfo Clix from
    Electricity National State of Disaster regulations gazetted
    28 Feb 2023
    Image:
    National State of Disaster declared on floods
    14 Feb 2023
    Source: Getty
    NCC warns against inflated prices for essential goods
    20 Jul 2021
    Jaguar Land Rover SA assists SARCS amidst Covid-19 pandemic
    Jaguar Land Rover SA assists SARCS amidst Covid-19 pandemic
    3 Apr 2020
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz