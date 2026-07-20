Gap taps Hailey Bieber for limited-edition '90s-inspired denim capsule

Gap is strengthening its position in the global denim market with the launch of a limited-edition capsule collection created in collaboration with model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, reimagining the retailer's iconic relaxed fits for a new generation of consumers.

The Hailey Jean collection pairs Gap's heritage in denim with Bieber's minimalist aesthetic, as the retailer continues to build momentum around relaxed silhouettes and reinforce its position at the intersection of fashion, music and popular culture.

The capsule is accompanied by a nostalgic campaign inspired by 1996 — the year Bieber was born — featuring still photography by Mario Sorrenti, styling by Alastair McKimm, and a campaign film directed by Charlie Di Placido.

Produced by Bolded, OBB's branded content studio, the campaign channels the effortless style of the late 1990s, set to Linger by The Cranberries.

A modern take on Gap's denim heritage

Drawing inspiration from vintage Gap jeans that Bieber wears herself, the collection introduces two relaxed fits designed to reflect contemporary styling while remaining rooted in the brand's denim legacy.

The capsule includes:

The Extra Baggy Jean, available in three washes inspired by Gap's men's '90s Loose fit and tailored to Bieber's preferred proportions.



The '90s Low-Rise Loose Jean, offered in three vintage-inspired washes.



Exclusive '1996' branding integrated into the hardware and back patch.



Hailey Bieber's signature printed inside the pocket lining.



Premium 100% cotton rigid denim designed to soften and develop character over time.

The collection blends vintage-inspired silhouettes with subtle design details that appeal to consumers seeking timeless, versatile denim.





Celebrity collaborations continue to drive retail demand

Fashion collaborations remain an important strategy for retailers looking to generate excitement around core product categories, particularly denim.

By partnering with Bieber — whose influence spans fashion, beauty and social media — Gap is targeting consumers seeking elevated wardrobe essentials while reinforcing its reputation for classic American style.

"Gap has been a part of my wardrobe since I was a kid, so this came together very organically," said Bieber.

"1996 was the year I was born and I get a lot of style inspiration from the '90s because there was something so effortless about that era and the way people wore denim. We wanted the campaign and the collection to capture that same feeling in a way that felt modern, nostalgic, and personal."

Designed around relaxed silhouettes

According to Jane Pattinson, Gap's senior vice-president and global head of design, the capsule was developed around the silhouettes Bieber naturally wears.

"Hailey understands denim in a very instinctive way—from proportion and fit to how it actually moves and wears on the body," Pattinson said.

"Together, we built the collection around the relaxed silhouettes she naturally gravitates toward and the effortless way she styles them in her everyday wardrobe—refining everything from the washes and fabric to the understated '1996' detailing throughout. The pieces feel effortless, personal, and very true to both Hailey and Gap."

Global rollout

The limited-edition collection is available through Gap's online store, with select styles launching across Gap stores in North America. The capsule will also be released in the United Kingdom, China, Japan and selected international markets.

The launch builds on Gap's growing focus on relaxed denim, demonstrating how heritage fashion brands are using limited-edition collaborations and celebrity partnerships to refresh iconic product categories, attract younger consumers and create renewed demand for wardrobe staples.