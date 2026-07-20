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    Estée Lauder names Madeleine Boyd to lead global brand comms

    The Estée Lauder Companies has appointed Madeleine Boyd as senior vice president, Global Brand Communications, effective 20 July 2026.
    20 Jul 2026
    20 Jul 2026
    Estée Lauder appoints Madeleine Boyd to lead global brand communications. Source: Estée Lauder.
    Estée Lauder appoints Madeleine Boyd to lead global brand communications. Source: Estée Lauder.

    Strengthening connection

    As part of the company’s continued efforts to strengthen how its brands better connect with consumers, Boyd will establish and lead a newly integrated Global Brand Communications team. In this role, she will ensure the company’s diverse portfolio is anchored by a cohesive enterprise communications strategy, while accelerating bold, consumer-first storytelling that drives earned media, cultural relevance, and brand desirability. She will also strengthen creator engagement, helping the company’s brands gain attention where culture is being shaped.

    Boyd brings extensive experience spanning brand strategy, communications, consumer engagement, and cultural insights across the beauty, luxury, and lifestyle sectors. Most recently, she served as global senior vice president, Beauty & Wellness at Together Group, where she led the Group’s Beauty & Wellness division across its portfolio of 15 leading agencies and consultancies, driving strategy, growth, and market positioning.

    Prior to Together Group, Boyd spent nearly seven years at Karla Otto, one of the industry’s leading luxury communications agencies, where she held a series of senior leadership roles, ultimately serving as senior vice president, Global Beauty & Wellness. Earlier in her career, Boyd held roles across brand marketing, digital content, and editorial at MECCA and Vogue Australia.

    Influential brands

    Throughout her career, she has partnered with some of the world’s most influential beauty and luxury brands, helping them navigate evolving consumer behaviors, cultural trends, and new communications channels to build relevance and long-term brand equity.

    “Madeleine brings a powerful combination of strategic communications expertise, cultural fluency, and a deep understanding of today’s beauty consumer,” said Meridith Webster, chief communications & public affairs officer, The Estée Lauder Companies. “As we continue to evolve how our brands engage consumers and shape conversations globally, Madeleine will lead a best-in-class Global Brand Communications organization that elevates our storytelling, strengthens collaboration across our portfolio, and helps our brands earn relevance, resonance, and long-term desirability.”

    Read more: Estée Lauder, new role
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