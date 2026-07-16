Bonnie Bio expands kitchen range with plastic-free oven tray liners

Bonnie Bio is expanding its range of sustainable kitchen solutions with the launch of what it says is a world-first innovation: plastic-free, pre-shaped disposable oven tray liners designed to eliminate one of the kitchen's most frustrating chores – scrubbing baked-on grease and food residue from oven trays.

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Building on the success of its disposable air fryer liners, the South African brand has introduced oven tray liners featuring a continuous 2cm raised wall that helps contain oils, cooking juices and spills during cooking. The result is less mess, easier clean-up and greater convenience for home cooks.

Designed to fit the standard oven trays supplied with most ovens, the liners provide a non-stick cooking surface that can be disposed of after several uses, depending on the type of food prepared.

By protecting oven trays from baked-on residue, they significantly reduce the time spent soaking, scrubbing and washing large baking trays.

Beyond convenience, the liners also offer an alternative to cooking directly on aluminium foil or uncoated metal trays. Bonnie Bio says the paper liners help prevent aluminium transfer that can occur when acidic, salty or high-heat foods are cooked directly on metal surfaces, particularly at temperatures above 200°C.

Sustainable kitchen products

The oven tray liners are manufactured from responsibly sourced wood pulp and are completely plastic-free, chlorine-free and bleach-free. They are produced to strict food safety standards, while the packaging is also free from plastic, reinforcing the company's commitment to more sustainable kitchen products.

The launch reflects growing consumer demand for products that combine convenience with environmentally conscious design. A

s more households seek practical ways to reduce time spent on cleaning without compromising sustainability, disposable paper cooking accessories are becoming increasingly popular in modern kitchens.

In addition to saving time and effort, the liners can also help reduce water and detergent consumption by minimising the need to wash oven trays after every use.

For smaller kitchens where drying space is limited, eliminating bulky cookware from the washing-up routine offers an added practical benefit.

Bonnie Bio says the new liners are suitable for a wide range of oven-cooked meals, including roasted vegetables, meats, baked dishes and tray bakes, while the raised edges help keep cooking liquids contained throughout the cooking process.

The disposable oven tray liners are now available at Checkers, Mambo and selected Spar stores nationwide, as well as through Bonnie Bio's online store.