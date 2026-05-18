New R500m deal strengthens Fedgroup’s role in South Africa’s energy transition

Fedgroup has secured R500m in funding from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) for its newly launched Renewables Capital Fund, marking a significant boost for private infrastructure investment in South Africa.

Source: Supplied.

The fund will back renewable energy and infrastructure-linked assets tied to major industrial players, including Coega Steels and Mondi.

The deal arrives amid persistent funding constraints for large-scale energy transition projects, underscoring rising confidence in private capital models supporting resilient, income-generating infrastructure and long-term economic growth.

Fedgroup chief commercial officer Rob Timmis says the IDC’s decision to partner with Fedgroup was driven by the strength of the structure, the quality of the underlying assets and the calibre of the industrial counterparties involved.

“Given that we were already committed to developing these projects independently, the IDC recognised that this was not a speculative investment approach, but a scalable long-term infrastructure platform built around proven demand and real industrial activity,” says Timmis.

The structure evolved from Fedgroup’s original Green Energy Fund, which was initially funded internally before selected renewable projects were directed into a dedicated investment vehicle designed to attract institutional capital. Fedgroup acts as the primary financier and fund manager within the structure, while the IDC participates as a long-term co-funder through debt financing.

According to Timmis, the IDC’s involvement adds significant credibility to the platform and strengthens Fedgroup’s position within the renewable infrastructure financing market.

“The IDC plays a critical role in supporting industrial development and economic growth in South Africa, so its participation is a strong endorsement of both the quality of the underlying assets and the long-term viability of the platform. It also reinforces confidence in the structure among existing and prospective investors,” he says.

Alternative asset acceleration

The deal comes against the backdrop of private credit emerging as one of the fastest-growing alternative asset classes globally as traditional lenders retreat from sectors requiring specialised structuring and long-term capital deployment. In South Africa, this funding gap is particularly evident across infrastructure, renewable energy and agriculture, where businesses often struggle to secure flexible funding despite operating in sectors critical to economic growth and industrial resilience.

According to Timmis, real assets such as renewable energy infrastructure, agricultural operations and industrial utility systems remain attractive because they generate predictable long-term cash flows, provide inflation protection and are less exposed to short-term market volatility while remaining aligned with structural growth themes including energy transition and food security.

“Our approach differs from traditional funding models by focusing on operational understanding of the underlying assets rather than relying purely on contractual risk transfer. We get into the operational detail, understand the assets and work closely with specialist technical partners over long-term periods. That reduces risk for the technical partner, improves value for the client and delivers stronger outcomes for investors,” he says.

Cleaner energy for steel

A key project within the portfolio is Coega Steels, a steel billet manufacturer operating within the Coega Industrial Development Zone (IDZ) outside Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. The area is one of South Africa’s most strategically important industrial and export-focused manufacturing hubs, where energy reliability and infrastructure resilience are critical to long-term competitiveness.

Fedgroup’s renewable funding initiatives linked to the operation are aimed at supporting large-scale energy transition projects within one of the country’s traditionally energy-intensive industrial sectors. The renewable infrastructure includes a 7.1 MWp solar PV installation financed by Fedgroup Private Capital through a R51.8m funding structure. The project combines rooftop and ground-mounted solar installations across the Coega Steels site and is expected to generate approximately 9.3 GWh of electricity in its first year of operation.

The installation includes rooftop and ground-mounted components using more than 11 000 solar panels across the site and is expected to deliver first-year electricity savings of approximately R19m while reducing reliance on grid electricity.

“Overall, projects like this are strategically important because they sit within sectors central to South Africa’s industrial economy. When you combine strong counterparties with long-term infrastructure demand and renewable energy transition opportunities, it creates a compelling investment case,” concludes Timmis.