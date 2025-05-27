Retail ESG
    #MandelaDay2025: Heroes Among Us campaign celebrates heart of Mitchell’s Plain

    An impactful community initiative leading up to Mandela Day 2025, Heroes Among Us by Mitchell’s Plain’s Liberty Promenade Mall aims to identify and celebrate unsung heroes and grassroots contributors who reflect the spirit of Mandela Day through ongoing acts of service.
    27 May 2025
    27 May 2025
    community initiative in the lead up to Mandela Day 2025, Heroes Among Us by Mitchell’s Plain’s Liberty Promenade Mall aims to identify and celebrate unsung heroes and grassroots contributors who reflect the spirit of Mandela Day through ongoing acts of service. Pictured: Last year's campaign (Image supplied)
    community initiative in the lead up to Mandela Day 2025, Heroes Among Us by Mitchell’s Plain’s Liberty Promenade Mall aims to identify and celebrate unsung heroes and grassroots contributors who reflect the spirit of Mandela Day through ongoing acts of service. Pictured: Last year's campaign (Image supplied)

    The mall is calling for nominations of everyday changemakers, local individuals who are actively improving lives through consistent, often unrecognised service.

    Taking the charity-based model of last year’s Mandela Day campaign further, this year’s approach widens the net to honour a broader group of community champions.

    These may include teachers, coaches, NGO leaders, volunteers, healthcare workers or anyone going over and above to change lives in their neighbourhood.

    “As a mall rooted in this community, we’re proud to shine a light on the everyday heroes who give so much of themselves. Heroes Among Us is about celebrating the heart of Mitchell’s Plain and beyond, the people who make a real difference,” says Brenda Bibby, general manager at Liberty Promenade Mall.

    Special in-centre photo exhibition

    Nominations and applications can be submitted online, with shortlisted candidates set to be profiled in a special in-centre photo exhibition this July.

    Titled Heroes Among Us, the exhibition will showcase selected changemakers’ portraits and personal stories, allowing shoppers to engage with and be inspired by real-life examples of local impact.

    One standout nominee will receive funding of up to R20,000 to support their work.

    In line with Promenade’s commitment to building meaningful social connections, this campaign aims to elevate the incredible people among us whose efforts are often overlooked but whose value is deeply felt in their communities.

    How to participate

    Nominations are now open and can be submitted via Liberty Promenade’s website or social media channels.

    To nominate a changemaker making a difference in your area or for more updates on the mall’s community-driven projects, visit Liberty Promenade or follow Liberty Promenade on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

    A verification process will be conducted to ensure the authenticity of all entries.

