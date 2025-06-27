Africa’s role in the global energy system on the rise

Africa’s rapid growth in refining capacity and its pivotal position in critical mineral production are the key factors in growing its strategic role in the global energy system.

Image credit: Sergio Martínez on Unsplash

These and other findings are part of the Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2025, released in partnership with Kearney and KPMG.

Energy Institute president Andy Brown said: “This year’s data reflects a complex picture of the global energy transition. Electrification is accelerating, particularly across developing economies where access to modern energy is expanding rapidly.

“However, the pace of renewable deployment continues to be outstripped by overall demand growth, 60% of which was met by fossil fuels. The result is a fourth consecutive year of record emissions, highlighting the structural challenges in aligning global energy consumption with climate goals.”

Although renewable energy deployment on the continent continues to expand, growth in solar and wind remains slower than in most other regions, highlighting the need for accelerated investment and infrastructure development to match Africa’s vast clean energy potential.

Key findings

Africa’s refining capacity rose nearly 20%, driven by the launch of Nigeria’s Dangote refinery, one of the largest single-site refineries in the world.

Renewable generation (excluding hydro) grew by 6.1%, the slowest regional growth rate. Solar generation increased 9.7%, with wind generation growing by 2%.

Africa’s critical mineral production is booming, particularly in metals vital to the global energy transition.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) remains the undisputed global leader in cobalt production, increasing its output by 44% in 2024 and now accounting for 74% of the world’s total.

Production across all minerals in Africa increased on average by 4% in 2024, and the region now accounts for 27% of global mineral production.

In 2024 alone, cobalt and graphite production across Africa grew by 40% and 46%, respectively, underscoring the continent’s growing role in clean energy supply chains.

Africa’s energy and resource landscape in 2024 tells a story of strategic emergence. While renewable power deployment continues at a modest pace, the continent is becoming increasingly essential to the global energy transition through its minerals and refining capacity.

The rapid scale-up of critical mineral production positions Africa as a key player in clean energy supply chains, with global demand for cobalt, lithium, and graphite expected to rise sharply in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the continent’s renewable generation - especially solar - shows promise but requires greater scale, financing, and policy support to deliver the energy access, economic growth, and climate resilience Africa needs.

The rest of the world

As for the rest of the world, Dr Nick Wayth, CEO of the Energy Institute, said: “All major energy sources, including nuclear and hydro, hit record consumption levels for the first time since 2006, a reflection of surging global demand."

"No country has shaped this outcome more than China. Its rapid expansion of renewable capacity, alongside continued reliance on coal, gas, and oil, is driving global energy trends.

“The scale and direction of China’s energy choices will be pivotal in determining whether the world can deliver a secure, affordable, and low-carbon energy future."

Global key findings

Wind and solar combined grew by 16%, reinforcing their role as the fastest growing areas of the energy system. China was responsible for 57% of new additions, with solar almost doubling in just two years.

Wind and solar grew nearly nine times faster than total energy demand, and fossil fuels also grew (just over 1%) in 2024.

The world saw a 2% annual rise in total energy demand, reaching a new high of 592 EJ.

Records were reached across all forms of energy (coal, oil, gas, renewables, hydro and nuclear).

forms of energy (coal, oil, gas, renewables, hydro and nuclear). At 4%, electricity demand growth continued to outpace total energy demand growth, an indicator that the age of electricity is not just emerging but is shaping a new global energy system.

The full report can be found here.