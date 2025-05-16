Tourism Hospitality
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopFusionDesignEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Tourism Hospitality

    Tintswalo Collection to open new luxury villa in Klaserie Private Nature Reserve

    The Tintswalo Collection has announced its expansion into the Klaserie Private Nature Reserve, with the launch of Tintswalo Scops Rest, set to open in September 2025.
    16 May 2025
    16 May 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Named after the Scops Owl native to the area, the exclusive-use, four-bedroom bush villa will accommodate up to eight guests and offer the services of a private chef and butler, alongside two daily safari activities in a private game drive vehicle.

    Family-friendly and luxurious, Tintswalo Scops Rest will feature spacious living areas, a large patio, and a private pool overlooking the surrounding wilderness. Guests can also opt for an overnight stay in one of two private tree houses — one positioned above a dam and the other nestled within the forest.

    The villa joins three other properties in the Tintswalo Collection, which spans South Africa’s Manyeleti and Welgevonden nature reserves.

    Established over 50 years ago, the Klaserie Private Nature Reserve forms part of the Greater Kruger and transboundary Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area. It's 60,000 hectares of Big 5 wilderness that plays a vital role in biodiversity conservation and community upliftment in the region.

    Read more: hospitality, Accommodation, luxury accommodation, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz