Tintswalo Collection to open new luxury villa in Klaserie Private Nature Reserve
Named after the Scops Owl native to the area, the exclusive-use, four-bedroom bush villa will accommodate up to eight guests and offer the services of a private chef and butler, alongside two daily safari activities in a private game drive vehicle.
Family-friendly and luxurious, Tintswalo Scops Rest will feature spacious living areas, a large patio, and a private pool overlooking the surrounding wilderness. Guests can also opt for an overnight stay in one of two private tree houses — one positioned above a dam and the other nestled within the forest.
The villa joins three other properties in the Tintswalo Collection, which spans South Africa’s Manyeleti and Welgevonden nature reserves.
Established over 50 years ago, the Klaserie Private Nature Reserve forms part of the Greater Kruger and transboundary Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area. It's 60,000 hectares of Big 5 wilderness that plays a vital role in biodiversity conservation and community upliftment in the region.
