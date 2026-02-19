The rise of eXp Realty: Five years to top-three status in South Africa

Over just five years eXp - South Africa’s largest independent, non-franchised real estate company with its local network now exceeding 1,400 agents - has risen to the top of the independent sector, transforming the South African property landscape and setting new benchmarks for innovation, flexibility, and scalability.

Source: Pexels.

This milestone underscores the rapid adoption of eXp Realty’s cloud-based, agent-focused model, which empowers property professionals to grow their businesses without the limitations of traditional franchise systems.

Consequently, eXp International's sustained growth has propelled the business to become the third largest agency overall in South Africa, having climbed from outside the top 6,000 nationally to reach a top-three position in just five years.

Global growth momentum

The announcement comes as eXp prepares to bring its international community together at eXpcon Cape Town, where leaders from across the global network will meet to discuss growth, innovation, and the future of real estate.

Felix Bravo, Managing Director: eXp International, commented: “South Africa’s rise to become our largest market outside of North America is a powerful example of what happens when ambitious agents are given the right platform to grow.

“We’ve seen the same pattern play out across our global network—from the US and Canada to New Zealand, where we are now one of the largest agencies, and also in the UK and France.

"In the UK alone, where we are number one in listings and sales, our agents are currently achieving an average time to sale of just 47 days, compared to an industry average of 89, showing how our model translates directly into stronger results for clients."

What’s happening in South Africa reflects that same momentum. Agents are choosing eXp because it allows them to build sustainable, scalable businesses while remaining fully independent, and reaching 1,400 agents is a major milestone in that journey.”

Andrew Thompson, Country Leader: eXp Realty South Africa, added: “We’ve built something very special here in South Africa over the past five years, and this momentous milestone reflects the trust that agents across the country have placed in our model.

"Becoming the largest independent brokerage in South Africa is not just about size, it’s about creating an environment where professionals can thrive, collaborate, and deliver outstanding service to their clients.”