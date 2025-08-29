Connectivity is no longer a utility; it’s the gateway to modern existence. That’s the central message from Ask Africa’s 2025 Orange Index presentation for the telecommunications sector.

At the event, the winners in this industry were also announced, with Vodacom the industry winner in the mobile operators industry, Afrihost the category winner for internet (at home) industry, and Mweb the category winner for internet (anywhere) industry.

When people need to work, learn, pay, and stay close to the ones they love, customer experience (CX) cannot be treated as an after‑sales function.

It has become the new infrastructure that allows people to integrate their lives. Connectivity is no longer a utility; it’s the gateway to modern existence.

Under the theme CX of possibility – build the extraordinary, the message to the industry was clear: in Telco, “good enough” is not good enough.

The real step‑change

The Index found that 90% of South Africans use online self‑service portals, and 88% of business buyers use mobile apps to engage with companies.

Customers expect flexible options such as buy online, pick up in‑store (BOPIS), and easy digital access across channels. Trust, personalisation, and seamless connected journeys are key expectations shaped by the pervasiveness of mobile connectivity.

In CX, playing permanent defence (fixing complaints and recovering service) keeps the experience average.

The real step‑change comes from a proactive, “upside” lens: design journeys that consistently exceed expectations, amplify what already works, and close trust gaps before they open.

Telco brands are life enablers

When Telco brands see connectivity as a backbone of modern living and create moments of value, not just a network, product, or service, service turns into sentiment, driving differentiation, loyalty, and advocacy at scale.

While Telco remains one of the tougher categories in this benchmark study, the story is not doom and gloom. It’s a wake‑up call to design proactively for everyday life, not just to recover after something breaks.

“Telco brands are life enablers,” says Dr Sarina Howie, director: global products at Ask Africa. “If you’re not connected, you can’t participate. When customers’ connectivity fails, their lives are literally paused.

“The category winners are moving from reactive fixes to proactive care, anticipating needs and guiding journeys.

“They also understand the CX should not be viewed as a battle to be won, but a positive view to build excellent customer experiences.”

How customer journeys are shifting online

To reflect how customer journeys are shifting online, Ask Africa launched the Ask Africa Digital Experience Barometer, benchmarking 87 brands across key dimensions of digital trust, success, ease, and advocacy.

Rather than adding more metrics, the Barometer clarifies what digital excellence looks like in practice, across channels, emotions, and recovery, so leaders can build experiences that feel effortless and safe, not just fast.

"In a market that prizes speed, trust is the multiplier,” adds Dee Nel, director of commercial operations, Vodacom SA.

“When customers trust what the brand says and does, especially in digital, you don’t just resolve queries; you reduce them. That is how you turn performance into preference.

“Telcos have some success stories in creating excellence in digital experiences, but we also realise that digital experiences alone won’t cut it in achieving great CX.”

Loyalty is being redefined

Traditional loyalty, whether anchored in contracts, bundles, or points, is losing sway.

People don’t “opt out” of connectivity when they’re unhappy; they quietly endure, blend suppliers, or shift their spend.

The implication? Retention is earned in micro‑moments: reliability during load‑shedding, signal stability at peak times, and seamless digital self‑service when customers would rather not queue or call.

Generational nuance also matters.

Younger customers reward validation, control, and authenticity: think clear progress updates and intuitive self‑help.

Older segments value respect, assurance, and enduring service: think human access when it counts and real accountability after service failures. A one‑size‑fits‑all CX strategy will underperform in both camps.

From reactive to remarkable: Must‑haves on a Telco CX agenda