"I Am Dark & Lovely launches festival with a star-studded line up
What’s going down: A star-studded line-up:
The festival stage will be on fire with Uncle Waffles delivering her signature global groove, Nasty C dropping the bars that made him Africa’s biggest hip hop export and Young Stunna bringing the amapiano heat.
The beats don’t stop there, Mörda and DJ Lag will be turning the dance floor into a powerhouse of house and gqom, while Cassper Nyovest brings his unmatched energy. Major League are set to raise the roof with their amapiano anthems, DJ Zinhle will keep the vibes rolling, Kabza de Small will make sure the party hits legendary status, and Kamo Mphelo and Zee Nxumalo will bring even more fire to the line-up.
Adding to the cool factor, cultural curator Lelowhatsgood will be on the decks, bringing the freshest sounds and energy to the I am Dark & Lovely Festival.
The line up isn’t just stacked, it’s iconic
Engaging beauty and culture activations: Expect bold looks, interactive installations, and spaces to show up and show out.
A celebration of everything Dark & Lovely stands for: Own your style, embrace your crown, and live loud.
The plug: Tickets
Redeem your ticket now by clicking here for information: I Am Dark & Lovely Entry Mechanism
Dark & Lovely speaks
“Dark & Lovely has always been a generational brand in all our homes and is now entering an era of living the iconic, cool, Mzansi brand that it is", says Bongi Manqele, Brand Business Lead for Dark and Lovely.
“Dark & Lovely stands for confidence and empowerment. We celebrate every African hair type and want our consumers to proudly embrace their beauty. We are more than a beauty brand: it’s a vibe, a lifestyle and a celebration of the freedom and confidence to be yourself. When your hair looks great, you feel great, and Dark & Lovely is the brand for that greatness. With the I am Dark & Lovely Festival, we’re giving our people a place to express, connect and celebrate their crown.”
