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    Ricardo Valente Da Conceicao returns to H&M South Africa as GM

    Effective 1 August 2026, Ricardo Valente Da Conceicao will take on the role of general manager of H&M South Africa.
    20 Jul 2026
    20 Jul 2026
    Ricardo Valente Da Conceicao has been appointed as GM for H&M South Africa. Image supplied
    Ricardo Valente Da Conceicao has been appointed as GM for H&M South Africa. Image supplied

    Based at H&M South Africa's head office in Cape Town, Da Conceicao will lead local operations with responsibility for driving growth and profitability while strengthening the fashion brand’s local relevance across product assortment and brand communication.

    Da Conceicao began his H&M journey more than 12 years ago as a store manager trainee in London. Since then, he has built a broad international career across retail operations, expansion, sales and human resources, holding leadership roles in markets including the United Kingdom, Japan, Chile, South Africa and most recently Turkey.

    He has a long-standing connection to South Africa, having previously served as area manager before returning as interim sales manager. During this time, he developed a strong understanding of the local market, customers, teams and operations.

    Most recently, as sales manager for H&M's Turkish sales market, he led operations across Turkey, Georgia and Kazakhstan through a dynamic period of growth, bringing that experience to his new role in South Africa.

    “I'm delighted to be returning to South Africa, a market that is close to my heart and one that offers exciting opportunities for growth. H&M has built a strong business here with an exceptional team, and I look forward to working together to further strengthen our customer offering, deepen our local relevance and continue delivering sustainable, profitable growth,” says Da Conceicao.

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