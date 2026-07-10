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Sustainability at Isanti Glass: Verified through Section 12L
This verification confirms that the energy optimisation initiatives implemented across our operations have delivered measurable, documented reductions in energy consumption. For a glass manufacturer, where energy intensity is central to operational performance, this milestone represents disciplined engineering, process control, and sustained investment in efficiency.
Section 12L verification is not a marketing endorsement. It is a formal, independently validated confirmation of quantified energy savings. It strengthens our position as a lower-energy, lower-carbon manufacturer operating within globally competitive standards.
Operational efficiency in practice
The verified improvements are the result of targeted interventions across our manufacturing processes, enhancing furnace performance, optimising equipment efficiency, and embedding energy-conscious operational practices throughout the plant.
These improvements deliver:
1.Reduced operational energy intensity
2.Lower carbon exposure per unit produced
3.Greater resilience in a high-energy industrial environment
For our customers, this translates into strengthened ESG alignment and meaningful support in advancing Scope 3 emissions reduction objectives.
Beyond efficiency: Responsible manufacturing
While energy performance is a cornerstone of sustainable manufacturing, responsible industrial operation also requires regulatory compliance and environmental accountability.
Isanti Glass has secured its Air Emissions Licence in accordance with South Africa’s environmental legislation. This statutory licence confirms that our operations meet regulated atmospheric emission standards and are managed within strict environmental frameworks.
Together, verified energy efficiency and regulated emissions compliance demonstrate a clear principle: sustainability at Isanti Glass is operationally embedded and externally validated.
A modern, future-fit manufacturer
As a proudly South African manufacturer serving leading beverage and food brands, Isanti Glass recognises that long-term industrial success depends on measurable performance, disciplined compliance, and continuous improvement.
Section 12L verification marks a defining step in our sustainability journey, reinforcing our commitment to operating as a modern, globally credible manufacturer where environmental responsibility is engineered into every process.
Sustainability at Isanti Glass is not aspirational. IT IS VERIFIED.
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