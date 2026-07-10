Food Lover’s Market turns flood-damaged Van Loveren bottles into hope

When devastating floods swept through parts of the Western Cape in May, the damage extended far beyond roads and infrastructure. Vineyards, farms and family businesses found themselves facing months of recovery, including wine producers, Van Loveren Family Vineyards.

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Millions of bottles that had survived the floodwaters emerged covered in mud, stained by silt and marked by the storm. While the wine inside remained untouched, the bottles bore the visible scars of one of the province's most destructive weather events.

Instead of discarding them, Food Lover's Market and Van Loveren have chosen to turn those imperfections into a powerful story of resilience.

The two businesses have launched Flood Wines: Bottles of Hope, a campaign that invites South Africans to purchase the flood-marked bottles, not simply as wine, but as a tangible reminder of a community rebuilding after adversity.

Available at participating Food Lover's Market stores for three bottles for R100, the initiative transforms what would traditionally be considered damaged stock into something far more meaningful.

When imperfections become the story

In retail, presentation is everything.

Labels are expected to be pristine, packaging immaculate and products shelf-ready. The Bottles of Hope campaign deliberately challenges that convention.

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Each bottle retains the marks left behind by the flood—mud stains, scuffs and weathered labels—preserving the visible evidence of what the wine farm endured.

For Food Lover's Market, those imperfections are exactly what give the campaign its significance.

"Van Loveren is not just a supplier to us," says Brian Robberts, senior buyer at Food Lover's Market.

"They are a family, a farming community and a South African brand that people know and love. When we received the call asking whether Food Lover's Market would help make these bottles available to customers, we knew immediately that this was something we had to do."

Robberts acknowledges that the request was unlike anything the retailer had handled before.

"In retail, we are usually focused on perfect labels, clean packaging and pristine presentation. This was different. In this case, the marks are the meaning. The mud, the scuffs and the imperfections are not flaws in the story. They are the story."

More than a bottle of wine

Although the bottles are available for purchase, Food Lover's Market says the campaign is about far more than selling wine.

The retailer hopes customers will see each bottle as a symbol of solidarity with one of South Africa's longest-established family wine businesses.

"These bottles are not being positioned as a normal wine promotion," says Robberts.

"While the bottles bear the visible marks of the flood on the outside, the wine inside remains exactly as it was intended to be enjoyed. What customers are buying is something bigger than that. They are buying a piece of the story, a symbol of resilience, and a way to stand with Van Loveren as they recover."

Whether displayed at home, shared as a gift or opened around the dinner table, every bottle serves as a reminder of how communities can come together in difficult times.

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A community rebuilding together

For Phillip Retief, managing director of Van Loveren Family Vineyards, the campaign represents much more than recovering inventory.

"The flood affected far more than our business. It impacted the lives of our employees, their families and the wider Robertson community," he says.

"While the clean-up operation has been immense, what has stood out most has been the incredible support from our community, team, neighbours, customers and partners."

Retief says the bottles themselves have become symbols of determination.

"The bottles that survived the flood carry the visible marks of what they have been through and have become symbols of resilience, determination and community spirit. Every bottle tells a story of people coming together in the face of adversity."

"We are deeply grateful to Food Lover's Market for helping us give these bottles a second life and for providing South Africans with an opportunity to become part of our recovery journey."

Supporting the people behind the products

For Food Lover's Market, the initiative reflects its long-standing relationships with South Africa's farming communities and local producers.

Beyond sourcing fresh produce and products, the retailer says it has a responsibility to support suppliers when unexpected challenges arise.

"Food Lover's Market has built relationships with farming communities over many years," says Robberts.

"When those communities face hardship, we believe in showing up in a practical way. This is one of those moments."

The flood-damaged bottles will be showcased in dedicated displays across participating stores, ensuring customers understand the story before they make a purchase.

Retail with purpose

At a time when consumers are increasingly looking to support brands with authentic stories and meaningful impact, the Bottles of Hope campaign demonstrates how retail can become a platform for recovery.

Rather than hiding the evidence of the floods, Food Lover's Market and Van Loveren have chosen to make it visible—turning damaged labels into symbols of resilience and ordinary bottles into reminders of hope.

Every bottle taken home represents more than a purchase. It is a small but meaningful contribution to helping one of South Africa's iconic family wine farms rebuild, proving that sometimes the most powerful stories are written not despite life's imperfections, but because of them.

Flood Wines: Bottles of Hope are available at participating Food Lover's Market stores for 3 bottles for R100, while stocks last. Not sold separately.