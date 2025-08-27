Subscribe & Follow
The Wilderness Hotel renovations progress well ahead of joining ANEW
Inside, extensive work is underway to align the property with ANEW’s standards and enhance guest experiences, but with the same hospitality guests have known for almost a century. The historic lounge area has been fully renovated, with the addition of an extra bar area, creating a welcoming environment for guests, overlooking the beautiful view of the Wilderness Common.
The signature bar and restaurant areas are undergoing improvements to both design and functionality, and the welcoming reception is being redesigned to offer a refreshed first impression. Guest rooms and corridors are receiving painting and touch-ups, bringing them in line with a more modern aesthetic, while sympathetically blending with the old school charm of this landmark building.
All rooms and public areas will be fully equipped with ANEW amenities bringing continuity with the rest of the properties in the portfolio. ANEW Hotels & Resorts looks forward to welcoming local and travelling guests to this signature property under its banner, with exciting opening specials to be announced, soon.
For more information, go to www.anewhotels.co.za
