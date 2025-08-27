South Africa
Tourism Hospitality
    The Wilderness Hotel renovations progress well ahead of joining ANEW

    Issued by ANEW Hotels & Resorts
    27 Aug 2025
    27 Aug 2025
    Renovations at The Wilderness Hotel, which officially becomes part of the ANEW Hotels & Resorts group on 1 October 2025, are progressing well and are on schedule. Travellers passing through the picturesque town of Wilderness on the Garden Route will already have noticed a visible transformation, with the exterior now painted in a contemporary grey, replacing the weathered yellow that had been a long-standing feature of the property. The updated façade provides a visible nod to the modern direction ANEW Hotels & Resorts is bringing to this iconic property, which will become ANEW Resort Wilderness Garden Route.
    Inside, extensive work is underway to align the property with ANEW’s standards and enhance guest experiences, but with the same hospitality guests have known for almost a century. The historic lounge area has been fully renovated, with the addition of an extra bar area, creating a welcoming environment for guests, overlooking the beautiful view of the Wilderness Common.

    The signature bar and restaurant areas are undergoing improvements to both design and functionality, and the welcoming reception is being redesigned to offer a refreshed first impression. Guest rooms and corridors are receiving painting and touch-ups, bringing them in line with a more modern aesthetic, while sympathetically blending with the old school charm of this landmark building.

    All rooms and public areas will be fully equipped with ANEW amenities bringing continuity with the rest of the properties in the portfolio. ANEW Hotels & Resorts looks forward to welcoming local and travelling guests to this signature property under its banner, with exciting opening specials to be announced, soon.

    For more information, go to www.anewhotels.co.za

    ANEW Hotels & Resorts
    ANEW Hotels & Resorts is a proudly South African hospitality group, offering exceptional stays for business and leisure travellers. Experience more at www.anewhotels.com
