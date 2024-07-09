Shoprite Group opens 100th Petshop Science store in Kempton Park

The Shoprite Group opened its 100th Petshop Science store, with the opening of its newest location in Glen Marais, Kempton Park.

Image by Cornel van Heerden

Shoprite became the first local retailer to launch standalone pet shops in April 2021 in response to the country’s booming pet economy.

With over 22 million pets in South Africa, consumers spend an estimated R8bn on pet food and accessories annually, a number that is expected to increase by 2.5% by 2026.

“Petshop Science’s rapid expansion accentuates the increased demand for specialised pet care, complemented by expert advice from knowledgeable employees,” comments Willem Hunlun, chief operating officer at the Shoprite Group.

“Our aim has always been to offer customers everything their four-legged companions could want and need at supermarket prices, and in doing so, we are going to become the biggest pet business in South Africa.”

With a presence in all nine provinces, Petshop Science stores offer premium pet food, treats, toys, and veterinary-approved essentials from renowned local and international brands such as Hills, Montego, Dog’s Life, Eukanuba, Ultra Dog, Royal Canin, Rogz, Nandoe and Small Batches.