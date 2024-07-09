Retail Retailers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesBizcommunity.comDomains.co.zaDentsuStilesVolpesIncubetaTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Retailers News South Africa

News Retail Retailers

Shoprite Group opens 100th Petshop Science store in Kempton Park

4 Oct 2024
4 Oct 2024
The Shoprite Group opened its 100th Petshop Science store, with the opening of its newest location in Glen Marais, Kempton Park.
Image by Cornel van Heerden
Image by Cornel van Heerden

Shoprite became the first local retailer to launch standalone pet shops in April 2021 in response to the country’s booming pet economy.

With over 22 million pets in South Africa, consumers spend an estimated R8bn on pet food and accessories annually, a number that is expected to increase by 2.5% by 2026.

“Petshop Science’s rapid expansion accentuates the increased demand for specialised pet care, complemented by expert advice from knowledgeable employees,” comments Willem Hunlun, chief operating officer at the Shoprite Group.

“Our aim has always been to offer customers everything their four-legged companions could want and need at supermarket prices, and in doing so, we are going to become the biggest pet business in South Africa.”

With a presence in all nine provinces, Petshop Science stores offer premium pet food, treats, toys, and veterinary-approved essentials from renowned local and international brands such as Hills, Montego, Dog’s Life, Eukanuba, Ultra Dog, Royal Canin, Rogz, Nandoe and Small Batches.

Read more: Shoprite Group, store opening, Willem Hunlun, Petshop Science
Share this article
NextOptions
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz