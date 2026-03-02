South Africa
Automotive Fuel & Energy
    South Africans to pay more at the pump in March

    South African motorists will pay more at the pump from Wednesday, 4 March, after the Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources confirmed the official fuel price adjustments for March 2026.
    2 Mar 2026
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Petrol 93 increases by 20c a litre to R20.19 inland, while Petrol 95 rises by 20c to R20.30 inland. Coastal prices are lower due to transport cost differences.

    Diesel sees a steeper hike. The wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel climbs by 62c a litre to R18.53 inland, while 0.005% sulphur diesel increases by 65 cents to R18.60 inland.

    The department said the adjustments were driven primarily by higher international petroleum product prices during the review period. Although the rand showed periods of relative strength against the US dollar, it was not sufficient to fully offset global oil price pressures. Ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting key oil shipping routes also contributed to upward pressure on international prices.

    South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly based on international product prices and the rand dollar exchange rate, in line with the country’s regulated pricing formula.

