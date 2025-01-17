Behindthe Campaign: Lil-Lets Cycle Breakers campaign

Lil-Lets has launched Cycle Breakers, a campaign to equip teenagers and their parents with resources to support the curbing of period stigma.

Li-Lets, a feminine hygiene brand, has launched an ad film and platform,‘Cycle Breakers to challenge the stigmas of menstruation (Image supplied)

The brand, which sells a wide range of period products in South Africa, built the campaign on insights from questions and interactions received through its Lil-Lets Talk crowd-based platform—as well as qualitative community outreach—to help facilitate conversations, reduce stigma, and broaden representation around menstruation.

“What we’ve also seen on our Lil-Lets Talks platform are questions that include phrases like ‘is it normal to’ or ‘am I normal if’ - underscoring the need for more accessible education in this space,” says Keryn Brien, marketing executive global HPC at Premier FMCG.

As part of the campaign, Lil-Lets has launched new quiz content, webinars with health and wellness experts, and tools to equip both teachers and learners alike to aid in destigmatising periods and being Cycle Breakers/ambassadors at schools.

Lil-Lets has also updated its Your Flow quiz and its downloadable educational guides as well as upgraded its Lil-Lets Talk platform to make the experience more engaging.

Education and awareness

For over 70 years, Lil-Lets has maintained its truth about being a brand for everyone beyond just selling products, going as far as ensuring that this information reaches young girls at their fingertips to make informed choices.

“We at Lil-Lets have always maintained that education and awareness is key to making one’s period journey a safe and informed one - that's why Cycle Breakers exists.

“With the help of some of South Africa’s experts, Cycle Breakers will help remove the shame attached to periods for generations to come,” says Brien.

Brien adds, “We’re looking forward to making a difference through Cycle Breakers and supporting crucial conversations between parents and their teenage daughters.

“Not only that, we want Cycle Breakers to help empower young girls by making them confident through the use of our resources throughout their period journey.”

Credits

Client: Lil-Lets South Africa

Agency: Retroviral

CCO: Mike Sharman

MD: Pippa Misplon

Strategy and copy - Kathryn McConnachie

Client service: Kayli Botha Smit, Nomkhosi Twala

CD: Koketso Masisi

Design: Mei Lee, Elizma Keyter, Lesche du Toit

Production: Man Bites Dog

Director: Shaun James