Building a career in marketing

The second session of the 2025 Marketing Masterclass series, hosted by Daily Maverick in partnership with eatbigfish Africa, the Association for Communication & Advertising (ACA), and the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA), delved into what it takes to build a successful marketing career in today’s fast-changing world.

Hosted by David Blyth and Khaya Dlanga from eatbigfish Africa, the session featured two inspiring voices:

Sharon Keith, non-executive director, Consultant and Coach, began her career in HR before transitioning into marketing at Unilever. Sharon has since built a globally recognised career, holding marketing leadership roles for some of the worlds most admired brands.



Suhana Gordhan, chief creative officer at LoveSong and founder of Open Chair. Suhana has forged a celebrated path in advertising as a copywriter and creative director, known for her award-winning work and advocacy for inclusion in the industry.

Their journeys and insights offered a powerful reminder that a successful marketing career isn’t built on a straight line - it’s built on curiosity, resilience, and an unwavering connection to people.

Career paths that break the mold

Both speakers began their careers outside of marketing, and both credit that diversity of experience as a strength. Sharon shared her story of persistence after multiple rejections and how her move from HR into marketing ignited her passion for influencing human behaviour and building brands.

Suhana has a background in drama and English - she entered the advertising world through copywriting, eventually rising through the ranks to creative leadership. Her latest endeavour, Open Chair, focuses on improving representation and creating opportunities for women in advertising, a sector that still faces significant gender gaps in senior leadership.

Human insight over hype

One of the main themes that resonated strongly throughout the discussion was that marketers need stay close to real people. Sharon emphasised how field immersion - spending time with consumers, in their environments, helped organisations like Unilever develop marketing and advertising that would resonate more deeply with South Africans.

“Great marketing starts where the consumer lives, not where the marketer sits,” she noted. In an era dominated by dashboards and data, both panellists called for marketers to get out from behind their screens and back into the real world.

Technology is a tool, not a crutch

AI and automation featured prominently in the conversation, but not as a magic bullet. Both speakers acknowledged that while AI can assist and accelerate processes, creativity still demands human nuance, lived experienced, cultural understanding, and emotional intelligence.

Technology should amplify creativity, not replace it – warning against the temptation to rely solely on algorithms for insight.

Building inclusive communities

Diversity and inclusion aren’t just buzzwords, they’re business imperatives. Suhana spoke passionately about relaunching Open Chair with the backing of industry leaders. The initiative provides mentorship and networking opportunities for women in advertising, aiming to close the gender gap in senior roles and create a pipeline of future leaders.

Advice for young marketers

For those starting out in their careers, the panellists offered practical guidance:

Be open, resilient, and stay curious. Success often comes from unexpected directions.



Learn actively and seek feedback. Growth is a conversation, not a solo journey.



Understand the bigger picture. Marketing is about how your work drives revenue, profit, and shareholder value.

The marketer’s mandate

Marketing remains central to business success, but the expectations of marketers are evolving. Both speakers emphasised that marketers need to raise the bar - not only in the quality of their work but also in how they advocate for their role internally.

They advised those thinking of entering the industry to invest in continuous learning, to join industry bodies, and to contribute to conversations that move the profession forward. They emphasised how important it is to lead with empathy - because creativity thrives in environments where people feel safe, and are happy.

Leading with humanity

The discussion closed with a powerful reminder: treat people well.

This nine-part series is designed to offer practical, real-world insight for marketers navigating complexity, career growth, and creative leadership. It reveals how South African marketers can lead the way by building capability, value and impact. To view the Marketing Masterclass series, visit Daily Maverick Events.



