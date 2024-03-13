Industries

    Suki Suki Naturals partners with ARC Store

    13 Mar 2024
    Suki Suki Naturals, a beauty brand that celebrates African beauty through its haircare and skincare products, has partnered with ARC Store, bringing its haircare range to even more customers.
    Photo by Isaiah McClean on Unsplash

    The collaboration aims to provide individuals with access to sustainable haircare solutions that bring out the natural beauty of their hair.

    Suki Suki Naturals is renowned for its dedication to using clean, natural ingredients, promoting healthy hair growth, and embracing diverse hair textures. With a focus on sustainability, their products are cruelty-free, free from harsh chemicals, and packaged in eco-friendly materials.

    "We are thrilled to join hands with ARC Store to make our haircare products easily accessible to customers who value quality, sustainability, and the well-being of their hair," said Linda Gieskes-Mwamba, founder and CEO of Suki Suki Naturals.

    "At Suki Suki Naturals, we believe that every person deserves to have their unique hair needs met with safe and effective products. This partnership brings us one step closer to achieving our mission."

