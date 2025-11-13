We Are Egg to open flagship beauty store at The Zone

Egg Beauty is set to be more than a retail destination; it’s a movement redefining how beauty is seen, shared, and experienced.

Image suppled

Created as a home for modern beauty, Egg Beauty connects South Africa’s leading local brands with global standards of experience and curation. It’s a space where individuality takes centre stage, self-expression is celebrated, and the stories behind each brand are as inspiring as the products themselves.

Designed by Blackline Retail Interiors, the new flagship at The Zone @ Rosebank captures the purity and confidence of contemporary beauty. The soft, light-filled space - defined by gentle curves, natural textures, and an inviting warmth - feels both luxurious and lived-in.

Inspired by the idea of gathering around a harvest table, the layout encourages connection and discovery. The flow between shelving and central islands invites movement and conversation, while the refined palette of neutrals allows the products themselves to take focus.

EGG Beauty brings together a collective of visionary brands across beauty and jewellery, each representing the essence of what EGG stands for - a platform built to elevate and celebrate local talent.

Image supplied

Beauty partners include: Swiitch Beauty, Silki, Sundae Skin Co, Lelive, Luxe Loft, CosRx, Axis-Y, Beauty Of Joseon, Haruharu Wonder, Standard Beauty, Juce Fragrances, and Yearn Skin.

Jewellery partners include: Athena Jewels, Ziba Styles, Buddahlexi, and Dash.

Egg has proudly supported many of these brands from their earliest days, with several now expanding into international markets — a testament to the strength and global relevance of South Africa’s beauty industry.

The Rosebank opening marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for We Are Egg. With Egg Beauty, the brand extends its commitment to championing local creators, amplifying women-owned businesses, and creating spaces where experience and community are inseparable.

Following exceptional performance across Egg stores, Egg Beauty stands as both a celebration and a strategic evolution. Beauty has become one of the most dynamic growth categories within the Egg ecosystem, proving the strength of local brands and the growing appetite for experiential retail.

Over the next two years, Egg envisions the rollout of up to 18 Egg Beauty stores in key locations nationwide, beginning with Gateway (Durban) and Bedford Square (Johannesburg) in Q1 2026, continuing to build a national beauty network that empowers, connects, and inspires customers to see themselves differently.

You can shop EGG Beauty at The Zone @ Rosebank, and discover many of these brands at Egg Cavendish and Egg V&A Waterfront.